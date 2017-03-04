Bangladesh arrests ‘spiritual leader’ of cafe attackers

AFP, DHAKA

Bangladesh police yesterday said they had arrested the “spiritual leader” of a banned Islamist outfit alleged to have carried out a series of deadly attacks in the nation.

Police on Thursday night detained Maolana Abul Kashem, 60, from a hideout in the capital after an investigation linked him to the Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) group.

Mohibul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka police counterterrorism unit, said Kashem had inspired the attack on a Dhaka cafe in July last year in which 22 people — including 18 foreign hostages — were killed.

“He was the spiritual leader of the JMB,” Khan said.

“In our primary investigation we have found all [the extremists] were inspired by him,” Khan added.

Khan said Kashem had met Tamim Chowdhury, the alleged mastermind of the cafe attack, “several times.”

Bangladesh has suffered a spate of attacks on secular activists, foreigners and religious minorities in recent years.

Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for several of the attacks, but Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s secular government has pinned the blame on local extremists.

Bangladeshi security forces have launched a nationwide crackdown on Islamist extremist groups since the cafe attack, arresting scores of suspected militants.

Several top leaders of the JMB have also been killed, most in what police said were shoot-outs. Rights groups have voiced suspicions these may have been staged.