Indonesians shocked by Trump, still admire US values

AP, JAKARTA

Indonesians are by turns shocked and bemused by Donald Trump’s volatile presidency, but many in the world’s most populous Muslim nation say his personality and actions — including his controversial travel ban — have not changed their positive view of the US.

There is a reservoir of goodwill in Indonesia toward the US, which Indonesians often see as a beacon for values they hope will flourish in their own country. Perceptions were particularly positive during the administration of former US president Barack Obama because of Obama’s personal links to Indonesia and his efforts to heal divisions with the Muslim world.

The US is one of the largest foreign investors in Indonesia. Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc operates one of the world’s largest copper mines and the world’s largest gold mine in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua.

Still, Trump’s attempt to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations is deeply unpopular with Indonesians, who see it as an anti-Muslim measure that could affect them even though their country is not one of the seven targeted.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Trump’s policy could undermine the global fight against terrorism, but Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was sanguine, telling his country there was nothing to worry about.

In fact, some say, Trump just needs to visit Indonesia and learn more about Islam.

Despite the perceptions created by a vocal hard-line minority, Muslim Indonesians mainly practice a moderate faith and want their young but feisty democracy to remain headed by a secular government.

Moreover, like the US, Indonesia is a former colony that struggled for its independence and a nation of remarkable diversity, with hundreds of languages and ethnic groups.

Following is a look at how some Indonesians view Trump:

Rudy Madanir: An English teacher in Jakarta who has visited the US as a tourist and wants to travel there again, Madanir said he was shocked by Trump’s election, having never imagined that “this kind of man could be sitting in the White House.”

However, Madanir, 47, also said the protests against the travel ban showed there are many people in the US who want to uphold values such as justice, freedom and nondiscrimination, and opened his eyes to how “beautiful” Americans are.

“Maybe tomorrow it will be Indonesia’s turn [to be banned], who knows? With this weird and strange person sitting in the White House, anything can happen,” he said. “I wish Trump can visit Indonesia, the world most populous Muslim country, so he will experience firsthand how Muslims are here. We are not as scary as he might think.”

Tingka Adiati: A 48-year-old housewife in Tangerang, a satellite city of Jakarta, Adiati said Trump’s immigration policy did not change her image of the US as a tolerant country open to people from around the world.

Trump is experiencing the “euphoria” of his victory and given time, rather than Trump changing America, it will be him who is changed, Adiati said.

His policies will also have to take into account the interests of US businesses across the world, including Indonesia, she added.

“I’m sure Trump, with his life and business experience, he’ll learn and become aware that what he was saying and policies he made were not always right, and he’ll learn from that strong reaction from international society and his own people,” she said. “He is bound to change... The US also has a lot of interests in Indonesia. Surely he would not dare to issue such a ban to Indonesia.”