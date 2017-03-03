Agencies

UNITED STATES

Fossils provide ‘direct link’

The oldest fossils ever found are “direct evidence” of life on Earth 3.8 to 4.3 billion years ago when the planet was still in its infancy, researchers reported on Wednesday. “The microfossils we discovered are about 300 million years older” than any runners-up, said Dominic Papineau, a professor at University College London who made the discovery. The dating puts the fossils “within a few hundred million years of the accretion of the solar system,” he said in a video statement. The results were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature.

MEXICO

Guzman seeks deportation

A lawyer who has worked on behalf of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is calling on US President Donald Trump to deport the drug lord jailed in the US. Lawyer Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza held up a banner outside the attorney general’s office in Mexico City on Wednesday that read: “Mr Trump, Deport the illegal and criminal Chapo Guzman.” Trump has pledged to deport migrants who have committed illegal acts. Gonzalez Meza says local prosecutors violated due process when they extradited Guzman to the US in January. He said that means Guzman “is in the United States illegally. We are going to ask he be returned, because he is illegal and criminal.”

SPAIN

Campaign bus impounded

Madrid authorities on Wednesday said that they impounded an orange-and-white bus used by a group campaigning against teaching schoolchildren about transgender people. Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena said police stopped the bus from returning to the city’s streets to prevent a hate crime. The bus has several anti-transgender phrases written on its sides, including: “If you’re born a man, you’re a man. If you’re a woman, you will always be a woman.”

SWEDEN

Return to draft mulled

The center-left is to decide today whether to reintroduce military conscription next year, amid lingering difficulties filling the ranks on a voluntary basis and a more uncertain security situation, public broadcaster SR reported. The nation mothballed compulsory military service in 2010, but military activity in the Baltic region has increased in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, prompting Stockholm to step up military preparedness. A new draft would cover men and women born in 1999 or later, though only a minority would be selected to serve.

UNITED STATES

No more Oscars for pair

The two accountants found at fault for botching the climactic announcement of the winner for best picture at the Academy Awards have been officially declared unfit for any future Oscar duty, organizers of the ceremony said on Wednesday. Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, blamed for the envelope mix-up that led to La La Land being erroneously named best film before Moonlight was declared the actual winner, are still partners at PricewaterhouseCoopers, but they will no longer be permitted to tabulate Oscar votes or hand out envelopes containing winners’ names at the ceremonies.