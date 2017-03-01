Agencies

CAMBODIA

Seven girls drown in lake

Seven girls aged between six and 13 years old, drowned yesterday morning when their small wooden boat capsized in a lake in the seaside town of Sihanoukville, police said. The girls were among nine local children enjoying a rowing excursion, Kampong Som Province police chief Chuon Narin said. “They often played at the lake and this time they boarded a small wooden boat, but it was unsteady and capsized,” he said. Another girl and a boy were rescued and sent to hospital, Chuon Narin said. It was not clear whether any of the victims were strong swimmers.

BANGLADESH

Militants to hang for murder

Five militants who murdered a Japanese farmer in a drive-by shooting in 2015 were yesterday sentenced to death. The five members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh were found guilty of murdering Kunio Hoshi in Rangpur in October 2015. Judge Naresh Sarker said the five had murdered Hoshi as part of a “campaign to destabilize the country and smear its image.” Hoshi, 66, was shot dead by a gunman riding on the back of a motorbike on a dirt road outside Rangpur where he was working on a project to grow grass for cattle.

FRANCE

Obama for French president

Posters of former US president Barack Obama have popped up around Paris in what started as a joke by four friends pretending to launch a campaign for Obama ahead of the presidential election. Even though Obama cannot legally run in the two-round April-May election, the jokesters online petition has been signed by more than 40,000 people. The organizers, who came up with idea over beer, said they launched the Web site and began plastering Obama 17 posters around Paris because they were disenchanted with the candidates running in the French election.

BRAZIL

Carnival float collapses

Part of a float has collapsed during Rio de Janeiro’s carnival parade, injuring at least 15 people, doctors at the scene said. The incident, which happened in the early hours yesterday, involved the second float of a popular samba school Unidos da Tijuca. Doctors said that among the 15 injured, two were in serious condition. The parade had to be stopped so the injured could get medical attention. The show was allowed to proceed. On Sunday, a float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti crashed and injured at least 20 people, including three reported in serious condition. Following that accident, organizers also decided to proceed with the show.

UNITED STATES

Four killed in plane crash

Four people died and up to five are missing after a small plane crashed into two houses in a residential neighborhood in southern California, authorities said on Monday. The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed “under unknown circumstances” about a 80m northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, east of Los Angeles, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. The city’s fire chief Michael Moore told reporters that five people were on the plane, which split apart when it hit two homes that authorities believe both had occupants inside. One survivor, a teenage girl, was ejected from the aircraft and survived with minor injuries. A resident found in one of the burning homes remained in a “very critical” condition as of Monday, Moore said.