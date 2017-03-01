Turkey jails ‘Die Welt’ reporter for propaganda

Reuters, ISTANBUL, Turkey, and BERLIN

Turkish authorities on Monday arrested a reporter for a prominent German newspaper on charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organization and inciting the public to violence, according to a court witness.

Authorities initially detained Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for the Die Welt newspaper, on Feb. 14 after he reported on e-mails that a leftist hacker collective had purportedly obtained from the private account of Berat Albayrak, who is the Turkish Minister of Energy and the son-in-law of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

On Monday, an Istanbul court ordered Yucel, a dual citizen of Turkey and Germany, jailed pending trial, a witness at the court told reporters.

He is the first German reporter to be held in a widespread crackdown that has followed last year’s failed coup on July 15 in Turkey and frequently targeted the media.

More than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended from Turkey’s police, military, civil service and private sector since the failed coup and tens of thousands arrested. Ankara says the measures are necessary given the security threats it faces.

However, Turkey’s allies, including Germany, fear Erdogan is using the purges as a pretext to curtail dissent. Relations between the NATO allies have been strained by the coup, but Germany desperately needs Turkey for its part in a deal to stop the flow of migrants into Europe.

Yucel’s arrest could also put German Chancellor Angela Merkel into an awkward position less than seven months before what promises to be a tightly contested election in September.

In a statement, Merkel criticized the move as “bitter and disappointing” and called it “disproportionate.”

“The German government expects that the Turkish judiciary, in its treatment of the Yucel case, takes account of the high value of freedom of the press for every democratic society. We will continue to insist on a fair and legal treatment of Deniz Yucel and hope that he will soon regain his freedom,” she said.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel was even more harsh in his assessment of the case, saying it showed in “glaring light” the differences in the two countries in evaluating freedom of the media and freedom of opinion.