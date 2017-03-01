China holds mass police rally in Xinjiang

Reuters, BEIJING

More than 10,000 armed police in China’s Xinjiang region staged a mass rally in the capital, Urumqi, state media said, as authorities rolled out a rapid-response air patrol system to quell unrest that the government blames on Islamist militants.

Monday’s rally, complete with circling helicopters and armored vehicles, was at least the fourth such mass display in the region this year, intended as a show of force after a recent uptick in violence.

Hundreds have died in Xinjiang in the past few years, mostly in unrest between Muslim Uighur people, who call the region home, and the ethnic majority Han Chinese.

Chinese Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Chen Quanguo (陳全國) told the ranks of armed police lined up outside Urumqi’s international convention center that they must realize the “grim conditions” facing the region’s security.

“Bury the corpses of terrorists and terror gangs in the vast sea of the people’s war,” Chen said, according to the Xinjiang government’s official news site Tianshan Net yesterday.

At an Urumqi airport later that day, Chen dispatched 1,500 armed police to the “frontlines” in the Xinjiang cities of Hotan, Kashgar and Aksu.

Those cities, which have seen their own mass rallies in recent weeks, are part of the region’s southern Uighur heartland, where recent violence has flared

Three knife-wielding attackers killed five people and injured five others before being shot dead in Hotan this month.

People’s Armed Police and military helicopters, as well as 10 civilian aircraft, carried the forces as part of an “all new” air-land mechanism that would bring high-speed armed helicopter patrols anywhere over Xinjiang’s vast and rugged territory, a notice posted to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Web site said.

It did not give further details on the patrols.