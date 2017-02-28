Agencies

ISRAEL

Hospitals demand payment

A health official on Sunday said that hospitals would stop treating Syrian patients in nonemergency cases beginning next week unless the government fully reimburses the hospitals for years of medical treatments to those wounded in the Syrian civil war. The Ministry of Health said that since 2013, four hospitals have treated 2,278 Syrians, many of whom had war wounds requiring significant surgery. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in December that he wanted to expand medical assistance to wounded Syrians, but Orly Weinstein, who heads the ministry’s division of government medical centers, told the prime minister’s office that the government had only partially reimbursed hospitals for the treatments and that the hospitals could no longer bear the financial burden.

UNITED STATES

Bill Paxton dies at 61

Actor Bill Paxton, best known for his roles in blockbusters such as Apollo 13 and Titanic, has died at the age of 61, a family representative said on Sunday. The versatile Texas-born actor was a familiar face on movie screens, with a string of memorable credits. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a statement from a family representative said. “Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

UNITED STATES

Navy nominee withdraws

President Donald Trump’s choice to be Navy secretary, businessman Philip Bilden, on Sunday said he was withdrawing from consideration for the post, citing concerns about privacy and separating himself from his business interests. Bilden’s withdrawal raises similar issues to that of Vincent Viola, Trump’s nominee for Army secretary who stepped aside earlier this month. Bilden was an intelligence officer in the Army Reserve from 1986 to 1996. He moved to Hong Kong to set up an Asian presence for private equity firm HarbourVest Partners, from which he recently retired after 25 years.

UNITED STATES

Hero happy to risk life

A Kansas man wounded when he intervened in a bar room shooting that killed an Indian engineer and injured another on Sunday said he was glad he risked his life in an incident authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime. Ian Grillot, 24, was struck in the hand and chest at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, when suspect Adam Purinton opened fire on Wednesday evening. Purinton, a 51-year-old white navy veteran, was to make an initial appearance in Johnson County District Court yesterday to face charges of murder and attempted murder. “I was more than happy to risk my life to save the lives of others. There was families, there was kids inside,” Grillot said in a video released by the University of Kansas Health System.

UNITED STATES

Aquarium to breed penguins

A Niagara Falls aquarium is expanding so it can breed and protect the threatened Humboldt penguin. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said work had begun on a US$3.3 million project to create a new penguin exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara. The exhibit and gallery are to include a rock beach modeled after the coast of Peru and an interactive classroom for visitors. The aquarium is to seek accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to expand its penguin colony and restart a breeding program.