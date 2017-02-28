Nearly 10 anti-migrant attacks a day in Germany

AFP, BERLIN

Germany recorded more than 3,500 attacks against refugees and asylum shelters last year, according to new German Ministry of the Interior figures, amounting to an average of nearly 10 acts of anti-migrant violence a day.

The assaults — coinciding with the country’s bid to cope with a record influx of newcomers — left 560 people injured, 43 of them children, the ministry said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

The government “strongly condemns” the violence, according to the letter seen by reporters on Sunday.

“People who have fled their home country and seek protection in Germany have the right to expect safe shelter,” it read.

A total of 2,545 attacks against individual refugees were reported last year, the ministry wrote, citing police statistics.

There was no immediate comparison with previous years as it was only introduced as a separate category of politically motivated crimes last year.

Additionally, there were 988 instances of housing for refugees and asylum seekers being targeted last year, the ministry said, including arson attacks.

That was slightly down on 2015 when there were more than 1,000 criminal acts against refugee shelters. In 2014, there were only 199 such cases.

Separate figures not included in the police statistics showed that there were 217 attacks against organizations and volunteers who work with asylum seekers, the ministry added.

The sharp rise in hate crimes came after Germany took in about 890,000 refugees in 2015 at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the doors to those fleeing conflict and persecution deeply polarized the country and fueled support for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party.

The number of arrivals fell sharply last year to 280,000, mainly because of border closures on the Balkan overland route and an EU deal with Turkey to stem the inflow.

A lawmaker for Germany’s far-left Die Linke party, Ulla Jelpke, blamed the anti-migrant violence on far-right extremists and urged the government to take stronger action.

“We’re seeing nearly 10 [criminal] acts a day,” she told the Funke Mediengruppe, a regional newspaper group.

“Do people have to die before the right-wing violence is considered a central domestic security problem and makes it to the top of the national policy agenda,” she said.

Earlier this month, a German neo-Nazi was sentenced to eight years in jail for burning down a sports hall that was due to house refugees, causing damage worth 3.5 million euros (US$3.7 million).

In another case that shocked Germany, dozens of onlookers cheered and applauded as an asylum shelter was set alight in the city of Bautzen in February last year.

People were heard shouting: “Good, that’s up in flames,” while police described the crowd as showing “unashamed joy” at the blaze.