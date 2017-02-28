Ukrainian show features nothing but lies

NY Times News Service, KIEV

The studio lights dim, and the anchor taps a stack of papers on her desk and directs a steely gaze toward the television cameras.

What appears to be a nightly newscast is about to begin, only with a very Ukrainian twist: Everything is a lie, from start to finish.

“Welcome to StopFake, the place where we set the record straight on fakes about Ukraine,” anchor Margo Gontar said.

In other parts of the world, viewers might suspect the evening news is just a bunch of lies, but watching the weekly broadcast of StopFake News, they can be certain of it. The group is highly respected in journalistic circles Kiev for its specialty of debunking fake news.

If fact checkers cannot prove that a story published or broadcast by another news media outlet is false, it will not be featured in the weekly airing of StopFake News.

“We discuss the stories and if an editor says: ‘Can we disprove this? Is this a lie?’ then, yes, we can use it,” Gontar said of the editorial process. “It is investigative journalism, with a twist.”

The journalism department at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy oversees the program and provides the basement television studio where, once a week, all the lies are gathered in one place.

The studio is on a side street of red brick apartment blocks in an up-and-coming neighborhood of Kiev known as the Podil, or the Skirt, because it flows down a hill.

It is a district of warehouses and reclaimed factory spaces, now abounding with coffee shops, where various projects have sprung up as creative responses to the East-West conflict that started in Ukraine three years ago. Not everything can be left to the army.

A former shipyard, for example, became home to Izolatsia studio, an art collective displaced from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine that focuses on topics such as architecture and urban development in conflict zones.

StopFake News is no Onion-style satire, but rather positions itself as serious public service journalism, identifying fake news and debunking it on the air. That is because Kiev, with its running battle with Moscow, was plagued by fake news long before concern over the problem spiked in Western Europe and the US.

During the Ukraine crisis in 2014, manipulative and often outright invented news poured in from Russia on satellite TV and Web sites and into sympathetic local newspapers.

Recurring themes emerged, becoming the talk at water coolers around the capital: An Islamic State group training camp had opened in Ukraine; Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was a drunk and sometimes appeared inebriated in public; nationalists had taken to lynching or, in one infamous case, crucifying Russian-speaking children.

Ukraine banned some Russian TV broadcasts, a practice that raised free-speech objections, and yet the fake news still circulates online.

StopFake News has chosen public debunking, not banning, as the best defense — and has shown it can become its own form of appealing entertainment.

StopFake, which is also the name of the organization that founded the newscast, began its work about three years before a report by US intelligence agencies into Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election.

It predated by a year the EU’s establishment of a department to identify and call out fake news plants from Russia.

Facebook has recently hired fact checkers in the US and Germany to flag false reports, not all of them Russian in origin.