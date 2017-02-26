Agencies

UNITED STATES

Muhammad Ali’s son held

A lawyer said the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport. Chris Mancini told the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, that 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica. Mancini said officials questioned Ali Jr for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?” Mancini said officials continued questioning Ali Jr after he acknowledged that he was Muslim. Ali Jr was born in Philadelphia and holds a US passport.

UNITED STATES

Drone sparks elk stampede

Wildlife refuge officials said a man with a drone caused 1,500 elk to stampede 800m. The stampede happened on Monday at the National Elk Refuge in western Wyoming. Elk and bison often congregate at the refuge to eat feed put out to help them survive the winter. This winter has been especially harsh. More than 90cm of snow has piled up, conditions that can be very stressful for all kinds of animals. Disturbing wildlife is a serious offense punishable by a fine up to US$5,000. Refuge spokeswoman Lori Iverson said on Thursday refuge officials gave the man from Washington a US$280 ticket after he launched the drone from a highway pullout and flew it over the resting elk herd.

MEXICO

Vigilantes kill car thieves

Prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas said residents of a town have killed three men who had allegedly tried to steal a car. The Chiapas state attorney’s office said in a statement on Friday that the men were caught in the act by the car’s owner and taken by residents to the central plaza of the San Lucas community in Chiapilla township. They were then beaten to death. Prosecutor Enrique Mendez Rojas condemned the act and said authorities are working to identify those responsible.

MALAYSIA

N Korean diplomat sought

The nation yesterday said it would issue an arrest warrant for a North Korean diplomat wanted for questioning over the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam if he does not voluntarily cooperate with the police. “Reasonable” time would be given for the diplomat to come forward before police take further action, Selangor State police chief Abdul Samah Mat said. On Wednesday, Malaysia said 44-year-old Hyon Kwang-song, a second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, was wanted for questioning over Kim Jong-nam’s death.

UNITED STATES

Marathon gamer dies

Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing World of Tanks live on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer on Sunday last week to take a smoke break. He never returned. Vigneault was found unresponsive at his Virginia Beach home later that evening and was pronounced dead at the scene. Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Borman said police do not suspect foul play in his death. His cause of death is unclear.