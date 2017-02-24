TRUMP EFFECT: Trump wigs a top seller in Germany ahead of carnival

Reuters, NEUSTADT BEI COBURG, Germany

A Bavarian maker of US President Donald Trump-style wigs on Wednesday said her factory has been overwhelmed by demand for his blonde coiffure from Germans preparing for carnival celebrations this week.

The six-day-long carnival takes place in Catholic parts of Germany and revelers in the Rhineland cities of Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz traditionally poke fun at politicians. One of the main targets of this year’s jokes is Trump.

“We have no more [wigs] in stock because as soon as they come out of production they are ripped out of my hands,” said Susanne Mueller, managing director of Festartikel Mueller, a company that makes party costumes, in the Bavarian town of Neustadt bei Coburg.

Three of her 35 employees are permanently employed making the special wigs, which Mueller said are complicated.

“It requires specialized skills, but luckily my wig makers can manage. I can’t just get in anybody to increase production. I have to limit myself to my existing workers to guarantee quality,” she said.

She told a local radio station that Trump’s hair was unique.

“One side has to be sewn with short hair, the other with long hair. Then the long hairs are then brushed, pulled over the bald patch and lastly fixed in place with a hot-melt gun,” Mueller told Antenne Bayern radio.

The festivities culminate in Rose Monday parades featuring papier-mache effigies of public figures.

This year there is one of Trump portrayed as new boy in a school, joining Russian President Vladimir Putin. The alphabet is written on the blackboard and Trump’s first-day-at-school present is a special bag with the nuclear codes. Another shows him as an elephant in a shop full of broken china.