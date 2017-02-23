Agencies

UNITED STATES

Yiannopoulos apologizes

Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos on Tuesday was by turns apologetic for comments he made about sexual relationships between boys and men, while adamant he had been the subject of “a cynical media witch hunt” as he spoke after resigning as an editor at Breitbart News. Yiannopoulos opened his remarks to reporters by saying two men, including a priest, had touched him inappropriately when he was between the ages of 13 and 16. “My experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous, but I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, advocacy. I am horrified by that impression,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Theaters in ‘1984’ protest

Nearly 90 movie theaters in the US and Canada are planning to show the film 1984, an adaptation of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four starring the late John Hurt, in protest at President Donald Trump’s policies. The coordinated screenings are to take place on April 4, the date that the book’s central character, Winston Smith, writes on the first page of his illegal diary. “Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier,” the organizers of the protest said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Video shows Ford near miss

Video released on Tuesday showed a plane piloted by Harrison Ford suddenly and mistakenly flying low over an airliner with 110 people aboard at a Southern California airport. The 45 seconds of soundless video show the 74-year-old star’s potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford’s yellow, single-engine plane zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

UNITED STATES

Tanglewood to be expanded

The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood, one of the premier outdoor venues in classical music, is to undergo a major expansion that is to include a year-round building. Nestled in the Berkshire hills of western Massachusetts, the rustic 212 hectare estate has been the orchestra’s summer base since 1937. In a US$30 million expansion announced late on Tuesday, the orchestra plans to build four interconnected buildings that include a performance space, a lecture hall and a dining area meant to encourage interaction between musicians and visitors.

UNITED STATES

Bull gives cops runaround

A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in a backyard, officials said. During the chase, TV news helicopter video footage showed one fruitless capture attempt after another in the borough of Queens. Police officers tried and failed to use their patrol cars to box the raging bull in and at one point it dashed away from one gathering of onlookers, only to rush toward others. No injuries were reported, but the videos, broadcast live online, made the plucky bull a social media star and Queens briefly became the top trending topic on Twitter.