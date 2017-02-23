Fraud claims denied in Ecuadoran election

AFP, QUITO

Ecuadoran officials denied claims of attempted fraud in a tightly fought election as the final votes were counted on Tuesday with the ruling socialists looking likely to face a runoff vote.

With 97.2 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday’s election, leftist ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno had 39.31 percent of the vote, according to the National Electoral Council.

His conservative rival, Guillermo Lasso, had 28.25 percent.

To win, Moreno needs 40 percent of the votes and a margin of at least 10 percentage points over Lasso. The runoff would be held on April 2.

“There is a marked trend and if that turns out to be the case there would be a runoff,” Ecuadoran National Electoral Council President Juan Pablo Pozo told a news conference.

He has said it could take until today for the full results to be confirmed.

Lasso said he was confident there would be a runoff.

“That it should take three days to publish final results is an attempt at fraud and we are not going to allow that,” he wrote on Twitter.

The council has denied any fraud took place. It insisted in a statement that it would “guarantee that the people’s will is respected.”

“Never in the history of the country have results come out less than 48 hours after the end of voting,” it said on Twitter.

Supporters of Lasso earlier scuffled with police as they gathered outside the council, impatient at the delay.

Lasso called on people “not to give in to provocation.”

Opinion polls indicate Moreno might well lose a runoff in which supporters of other conservative opposition groups are likely to rally behind Lasso.

Sunday’s election was a test of the legacy of outgoing Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa, Moreno’s more hardline ally, who is an outspoken critic of the US.

Correa is leaving office at the end of his presidential term after 10 years in power.

Ecuadorans voted on whether to continue Correa’s tax-and-spend policies or give Lasso a mandate to cut spending and taxes.

If former banker Lasso wins the presidency, another pillar of the Latin American left would swing to the right after Argentina, Brazil and Peru did so in the past few months.

Lasso has also said he would consider ending WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange’s asylum in the nation’s embassy in London.