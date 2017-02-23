Feminist group says Sina Weibo stifling criticism of Trump

The Guardian, BEIJING

Chinese feminists have hit out at Sina Weibo after it gagged one of their movement’s most visible social media accounts in an apparent bid to stifle criticism of US President Donald Trump.

The “Feminist Voice in China” account on the microblogging site on Monday was handed a 30-day ban for allegedly violating Chinese law.

The punishment came six days after the group posted a Chinese translation of an article in which US-based feminist academics called for a new “militant feminist struggle,” partly in response to Trump’s “aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies.”

The article urged people to launch an “international strike” on March 8 to protest “male violence” and “support reproductive rights.”

Xiong Jing (熊婧), an editor for the “Feminist Voice,” told reporters that Sina had sent the group a private message on Monday night informing it that the account, which was set up in 2010 and has more than 80,000 followers, had been temporarily blocked.

Sina blamed “recent publications [that] violated the state’s relevant laws,” Xiong said.

Xiong said “insiders” at the social media giant had said the order originated from Beijing’s Internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

“They simply sent a message to block feminist voices in China,” Xiong said.

Speaking to Radio Free Asia, a US-funded news outlet, Xiong said Sina had not been “very specific” about its motivations, but “we are guessing that it’s because we sent out some tweets calling for a women’s strike action against Trump.”

Li Maizi (李麥子), one of the leaders of China’s nascent feminist movement, said the attempt to silence Feminist Voice was part of a broader government push to rein in those battling for gender equality.

“It is part of a public opinion war and a battle for influence in China,” Li said.

By blocking the account, authorities were sending a warning to the movement, Li said.

“They are dipping their toes [in the water]. It’s like: ‘This time I deleted this one story, but next time I’ll delete them all,’” Li said.

The ban might also reflect Beijing’s nervousness about the state of US-China relations in the Trump era.

Trump’s election — and his appointment of several anti-China voices — has fueled Chinese fears that a dramatic and destabilizing downturn in relations is on the cards.

Such concerns faded earlier this month after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Trump held what the White House called an “extremely cordial” telephone conversation.

However, lingering angst means that Beijing has sought to contain any criticism of Trump that might further complicate its ability to engage with the US.

A propaganda directive leaked to the China Digital Times Web site last month showed Chinese newsrooms had been instructed to tow the Chinese Communist Party line when covering Trump.

“Any news about Trump must be handled carefully; unauthorized criticism of Trump’s words or actions is not allowed,” it said.