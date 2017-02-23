Afghanistan toughening laws to penalize ‘bacha bazi’

AFP, KABUL

Afghanistan is to lay out stringent penalties for “bacha bazi” — sexual slavery and abuse of boys — officials said, in a move against the deeply entrenched practice.

Reports last year said the Taliban was exploiting rampant bacha bazi in police ranks to mount deadly insider attacks, exposing a hidden epidemic of kidnapping of young boys for institutionalized sexual slavery.

The revelations intensified longstanding demands by campaigners for Kabul to enact an incisive legal provision to curb bacha bazi — literally “boy play” — which has seen a resurgence in post-Taliban Afghanistan.

A raft of punishments will now be listed in Afghanistan’s revised penal code — from up to seven years in jail for sexual assault to capital punishment for “aggravated cases,” such as violating more than one boy.

“There is an entire chapter on criminalizing the practice in the new penal code,” said Nader Nadery, a senior adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“The code is expected to be adopted any time this month. This is going to be a significant step towards stopping this ugly practice,” he said.

A draft of the chapter titled: “Driving children toward moral corruption,” states that those affected by bacha bazi cannot be prosecuted, a significant caveat in a nation where sexual-assault victims often face punishment.

Afghanistan’s criminal law previously only prohibited pederasty and sex outside of marriage, which human rights campaigners said did not sufficiently address the problem of bacha bazi.

“This chapter clearly defines bacha bazi as a crime, leaving no room for ambiguity,” Ghani’s legal adviser Nasrullah Stanekzai told reporters, waving printed copies of the revised penal code in his hand.

Aside from police commanders, warlords, politicians and other members of the Afghan elite often keep “bachas” as a symbol of authority and affluence.

The young boys, sometimes dressed effeminately with makeup and bells on their feet, can be used as dancers at private parties and are often sexually exploited.

Reports said that the Taliban were using the boys — keen on revenge and easy prey for recruitment — to infiltrate security ranks and mount crippling insider attacks on police in southern Afghanistan.

The insurgents deny the claim.

Before the penal code, rights advocates pushed for years for special legislation on bacha bazi, with scant hope of getting it through parliament, as they suspect the practice is prevalent among lawmakers themselves.

“I have received calls from MPs that say they will never let a bacha bazi law pass in parliament,” said Soraya Sobhrang from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission. “This is a battle to save 21st-century slaves.”

The penal code is likely to be passed by presidential decree during the ongoing parliamentary recess.

However, Sobhrang says that some lawmakers might try to water it down when it is later subjected to a parliamentary review.

Afghanistan has a poor record of enforcing similar provisions, including a law to eliminate violence against women and another to ban the recruitment of child soldiers, especially when the perpetrators are powerful.

“Explicit criminalization in law of the heinous practice of bacha bazi is commendable, but implementation of laws in Afghanistan has been questionable,” said the All Survivors Project, a global fact-finding effort into sexual violence against males in conflict zones.