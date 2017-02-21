Netanyahu spurned secret peace offer, ex-officials say

AP, JERUSALEM

Israel’s prime minister last year turned down a regional peace initiative that was brokered by then-US secretary of state John Kerry, former US officials confirmed on Sunday, in apparent contradiction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu took part in a secret summit that Kerry organized in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba in February last year and included Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

The secret meeting was first reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to two former officials from former US president Barack Obama’s administration, Kerry proposed regional recognition of Israel as a Jewish state — a key Netanyahu demand — alongside a renewal of peace talks with the Palestinians with the support of the Arab countries.

Netanyahu rejected the offer, which would have required a significant pullout from occupied land, saying he would not be able to garner enough support for it in his hardline coalition government.

The initiative also appeared to be the basis of short-lived talks with moderate opposition leader Isaac Herzog to join the government, a plan that quickly unraveled when Netanyahu chose to bring in nationalist leader Avigdor Lieberman instead and appoint him minister of defense.

Herzog on Sunday tweeted that “history will definitely judge the magnitude of the opportunity as well as the magnitude of the missed opportunity.”

Two former top aides to Kerry confirmed that the meeting took place secretly on Feb. 21 last year.

According to the officials, Kerry tried to sweeten the 15-year-old “Arab Peace Initiative,” a Saudi-led plan that offered Israel peace with dozens of Arab and Muslim nations in return for a pullout from territories captured in the 1967 Six-Day War to make way for an independent Palestine.

Among the proposed changes were Arab recognition of Israel as the Jewish state, recognition of Jerusalem as a shared capital for Israelis and Palestinians and softened language on the “right of return” of Palestinian refugees to lost properties in what is now Israel, the former officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were still not authorized to discuss the secret meeting publicly, said the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders reacted positively to the proposal, while Netanyahu refused to commit to anything beyond meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

One of the officials said the main purpose of the meeting was to start a regional peace process that Netanyahu said he wanted.

However, he said it was not clear if the Arab states would have gone along with it either.

He said it appeared that Netanyahu was not interested in more than meeting Abbas and some Arab leaders and promising unspecified confidence building steps.

This was not enough for anyone at the meeting and would not have been enough to get other Arab states to even express willingness to pursue a regional approach, the former official said.

“We saw it as building on, or updating, but certainly not superseding” the 2002 Arab initiative, one of the officials said.

A second former official said other Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, along with the Palestinians, the Europeans and the Russians, were also consulted as part of the process.