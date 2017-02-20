Agencies

CHINA

Anti-terror rally in Xinjiang

Security forces have staged another mass anti-terror rally in Xinjiang, parading hundreds of armed men through the streets of Urumqi in a show of force after an uptick in violence. The Xinjiang government’s news Web site on Saturday showed pictures of hundreds of gun-toting police and soldiers standing in front of a government building shouting out pledges to defeat terror and lines of armored vehicles in the streets. Xinjiang Deputy Party Secretary Zhu Hailun (朱海倫) said the Urumqi rally, following on from ones in Kashgar and Hotan, were a sign of “real action” to deepen the fight against terror. The Xinjiang Daily yesterday quoted Zhu as saying at the rally that no effort would be spared in this regard. “With guns by our bodies, knives unsheathed, fists out and hands extended, we must use thunderous power to strike hard against terrorist activities,” the paper quoted him as saying.

THAILAND

Temple ordered cleared

Police yesterday ordered thousands of worshipers to leave the kingdom’s biggest Buddhist temple so officers can intensify a search for its former abbot, who is wanted on money-laundering charges. Police said that all non-residents must vacate Wat Dhammakaya to expedite the search of the 400 hectare facility because temple activities were hindering the hunt for Phra Dhammachayo. Monks who live within the temple grounds were also ordered to congregate at an exit point and not interfere with the investigation. About 13,000 people were inside the temple as of yesterday morning, a spokesman for the temple said. He said the temple would have to comply with the request to evacuate.

PHILIPPINES

Army ready to help

The army will create a “battalion size” task force to help the government’s anti-narcotics agency run after high-value targets in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Eduardo Ano told reporters late on Saturday in Baguio City. Up to 5,000 soldiers could be mobilized under the task force, or only 500, depending on the threat, Ano said. “We will not be involved in the street, we’ll not be involved in running after street pushers,” he said. “The armed forces will help … in running after high-level drug syndicates.”

BANGLADESH

Rohingya return for family

Hundreds of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution have returned home, community leaders said yesterday, adding that most had gone back temporarily to fetch relatives. Dudu Mia, a refugee camp leader in the coastal town of Teknaf, said nearly 1,000 Rohingya — mostly young men — had returned to their villages to collect elderly family members left behind. “Most of those men are hoping to bring their relatives back to Bangladesh. It’s been four months and they have barely even talked to their parents back home,” Mia said.

GAMBIA

Barrow makes promises

President Adama Barrow on Saturday promised greater freedom, an improved economy and better education as thousands attended a ceremony near the capital marking his inauguration. “This is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for all Gambians,” Barrow said to a packed stadium that included dignitaries and several African heads of state. The ceremony was held to let Gambians witness a swearing-in that echoed the official one last month at the nation’s embassy in Senegal.