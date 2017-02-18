Agencies

UNITED STATES

Widow misses John Glenn

John Glenn’s widow says she misses her husband “terribly” and was touched by the outpouring of love and support when he died two months ago. Annie Glenn turned 97 yesterday. On Thursday, she made her first public appearance since her husband’s memorial service, a reception at Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died on Dec. 8 last year at the age of 95. Annie Glenn told reporters that losing her husband of 73 years has been difficult. “Oh, gosh. It’s just awful, because we’ve known each other since we were two years old, and he and I, we were both on the same side, he was always helping me, with the kids and everything,” she said. “I really miss him terribly. There’s nothing I can do about it.” John Glenn’s body lay in repose at the Ohio Statehouse before a public service attended by hundreds, including the US vice president, current and former Ohio governors and other dignitaries. “Wasn’t that special? I didn’t expect that at all,” she said. “It was very touching.”

UNITED STATES

Oldest seabird has new chick

The world’s oldest known seabird has a new chick. The US Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday said Wisdom’s offspring hatched at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge last week. The Laysan albatross is at least 66 years old and is the world’s oldest breeding bird in the wild. Fish and Wildlife Service project leader Bob Peyton said Wisdom has returned to Midway for more than six decades. He says she has raised at least 30 chicks. Midway Atoll is home to the world’s largest colony of albatross. The island about 1,930km northwest of Honolulu was the site of a pivotal World War II battle. About 70 percent of the world’s Laysan albatross rely on the atoll for habitat. Midway is part of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

UNITED STATES

Horse meat seized at border

Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 19kg of horse meat, including 6kg of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes. The agency announced the seizures on Thursday; the meat was seized on Jan. 29. Neither woman was criminally charged. Three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated, along with the horse meat. The agency said horse meat is prohibited from entering the US without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease. Mongolian horse meat is always prohibited because of concerns about diseases.

NEW ZEALAND

Massive wildfire contained

More than 1,400 residents of Christchurch returned home yesterday as firefighters contained a massive wildfire that led to their evacuation, destroying properties and power networks. The wildfire in Christchurch’s Port Hills district spread rapidly over Thursday, covering more than 1,800 hectares and forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency, which remained in place yesterday. The Civil Defense said the fire was largely contained but not yet controlled, as soft winds and light drizzle aided firefighters. Christchurch-based electricity distribution company Orion said around 107 of its customers remained without power. “The fires continue to present a risk to power supply and the situation remains fragile,” Orion said.