Catholic Church in Venezuela feels socialist ire

Reuters, CARACAS

On a recent Sunday morning, several hundred Catholic worshipers were at Mass inside a hillside church of a poor Caracas neighborhood when there was a sudden commotion at the back.

About 20 people barged in, mainly men, with some wearing red shirts, to shout insults at the clergy, such as “Satan in a cassock” and “Fascist,” witnesses said.

They also used the ruling socialists’ rallying cry, “Chavez lives” in honor of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

“Some people were scared, obviously, but no one was hurt,” said Luis Arias, 67, a catechism teacher at the San Pedro Claver church in the “23 De Enero” community.

“They said: ‘Because the priests have spoken about politics, we have the right too,’” added Arias, who was present throughout.

The leader of the group, who works at a nearby radio station, took the pulpit to give a political speech and denounce the local priest who had been publicizing church pronouncements critical of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The San Pedro Claver fracas was the latest of half a dozen incidents in recent weeks, some violent, that have outraged Venezuela’s Roman Catholic hierarchy and reawakened long-simmering church-state antagonism in the nation.

A month ago, government supporters protested against Archbishop Antonio Lopez at his home in Barquisimeto City after he gave a speech saying socialism had brought “misery.”

Caracas’ main cathedral was stoned in the middle of the night.

On the same day as the interruption at San Pedro Claver church, police entered a church in Venezuela’s second-biggest city, Maracaibo, and interrupted the sermon — apparently to enforce traffic fines.

Also just before Jan. 1, masked and rifle-wielding assailants entered a Trappist monastery in the Andean state of Merida, robbing and terrorizing monks.

Though that incident had the hallmarks of gang crime, it came after thugs beat up and stripped naked some Catholic students in the same state earlier that year — leaving the church suspicious.

“This list, in my opinion, shows they are not isolated events,” said Archbishop Diego Padron, who heads the main church authority Venezuela’s Episcopal Conference.

Enumerating the incidents one by one, Padron drew a parallel with the jailing of priests and hostility toward the church in 1958 near the end of Venezuelan dictator Marcos Perez’ rule.

“There must be a line, an order, to intimidate the church, to lower its discourse, to be silent,” the 77-year-old cleric said in an interview at the conference’s headquarters on a hillside of west Caracas. “The government’s retaliation against the declarations of the conference is intimidation.”

Though government officials have frequently spoken in public about the church, to chastise clergy for taking political stances, requests to discuss the specific recent incidents went unanswered. Members of the group who entered the San Pedro Claver church, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment.

After numerous frays with Chavez during his rule from 1999 to 2013, the church has once again taken its gloves off, with a series of highly critical speeches and proclamations since late last year.

Despite its oil wealth, the OPEC nation of 30 million people is suffering an unprecedented economic collapse, with inflation the highest in the world, long lines at shops, and basic foodstuffs and medicines running scarce.