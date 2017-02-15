Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Police search for tourist

Police said yesterday that they had found the body of a woman they believed to be German tourist 73-year-old Gisela Thor, who had gone missing in the remote northern outback. The body of an elderly man, believed to be her husband, 76-year-old Wilfred Thor, was recovered in the same area a day earlier. “The cause of death has yet to be established and a file is being prepared for the coroner,” a Northern Territory Police spokesman said. A ground and air search was launched on Sunday after a ranger found a car thought to belong to a German couple at Trephina Gorge Nature Park, 1,500km from the Northern Territory capital of Darwin, according to media reports. Temperatures at the park over the weekend soared to as high as 40?C.

AUSTRALIA

Cop frying egg goes viral

Video of a police officer frying an egg on the hood of his patrol vehicle during a heatwave has gone viral on social media. The video posted on the Queensland Police Service’s Facebook page shows an officer from the town of Birdsville cooking an egg with a frying pan on the hood of his vehicle. The scene from Big Red, among the famous red sand dunes of the Simpson Desert, has drawn more than 3 million views since it was posted on Friday last week. Temperatures in Birdsville usually reach a high of 38?C, but they soared on Sunday to a record 47.1?C. The extreme heat has fanned bushfires on the east coast, forced the cancelation of major sporting events and put pressure on the electricity grid.

CHINA

Spacecraft launch date set

The nation plans to launch its first cargo spacecraft in April, state media reported yesterday, taking a step toward its goal of establishing a permanently crewed space station by 2022. President Xi Jinping (習近平) has prioritized advancing the nation’s space program, saying it is needed to enhance national security and defense. Plans for the maiden voyage of the cargo spacecraft were reported on the front page of the People’s Daily. The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft is to be carried into space by a Long March-7 Y2 rocket launched from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Hainan, the paper reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency. The Tianzhou-1 is designed to dock with the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, which China used to carry out its longest ever manned space mission in October last year, sending two astronauts into space for a month.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bell-ringer survives fall

A bell-ringer was hoisted in the air before crashing to the ground after catching his foot in a bell rope on Saturday. Ian Bowman was visiting Worcester Cathedral accompanied by 20 other campanologists when he suffered the freak accident that left him with a fractured bone in his back. The 51-year-old said the incident took place in a matter of seconds when he was hoisted a couple of meters in the air before hitting the marble floor of the bell tower of the 13th-century place of worship. He was eventually winched down from the bell tower to the church floor on a spinal board by firefighters, who had to open several trapdoors and use a rope system during the cathedral’s Evensong service. He was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where he was treated for a cut to his head and back pain.