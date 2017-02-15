US sanctions Venezuela vice president

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Monday, accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking.

The executive decree, the result of a years-long investigation, is bound to ratchet up tensions between the new Republican administration and the US’ harshest critic in Latin America.

El Aissami is the most senior Venezuelan official to ever be targeted by the US.

The US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned Samark Lopez, a wealthy Venezuelan businessman the US described as El Aissami’s primary front man laundering proceeds through a network of companies in several nations.

As part of the action, 13 companies owned or controlled by Lopez, including five in Florida, are to be blocked and both men are to be barred from entering the US.

Several real-estate holdings in the Miami area tied to Lopez and worth tens of millions of US dollars were also blocked.

There was no immediate reaction from the Venezuelan government or El Aissami, who has long denied any criminal ties.

Lopez released a statement calling the actions baseless and “politically motivated.”

The US Department of Justice said there were no pending criminal charges against the two men.

The sanctions came a week after a bipartisan group of 34 US lawmakers sent a letter to Trump urging him to step up pressure on Venezuela’s socialist government by thoroughly investigating El Aissami and immediately sanctioning top officials responsible for corruption and human rights abuses, including ones mentioned in an Associated Press investigation on corruption in food distribution and sales.

In the wake of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s bloody crackdown on anti-government protests in 2014, the US Congress passed legislation authorizing the US president to freeze the assets and ban visas for anyone accused of carrying out acts of violence or violating the human rights of those opposing Venezuela’s government, but Monday’s sanctions were imposed under rules passed during former US president Bill Clinton’s administration allowing the US to go after the assets of anyone designated a drug kingpin.

El Aissami, 42, has been the target of US law enforcement investigation for years, stemming from his days as Venezuelan minister of the interior when dozens of fraudulent Venezuelan passports ended up in the hands of people from the Middle East, including alleged members of Hezbollah.

Venezuela’s top convicted drug trafficker, Walid Makled, before being sent back from Colombia in 2011, said he paid bribes through El Aissami’s brother to officials so they would turn a blind eye to cocaine shipments that have proliferated from Venezuelan ports and airports during the past two decades of socialist rule.

The action on Monday made no mention of any ties to Hezbollah, but said El Aissami had worked with drug traffickers in Mexico and Colombia to oversee multiple US-bound cocaine shipments from Venezuela of more than 1,000kg.