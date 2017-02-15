Kim Jong-un’s brother reportedly assassinated

AFP, SEOUL

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korean media reported yesterday, with one TV station saying he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with poisoned needles.

Malaysian police said an unidentified Korean had been taken sick at the airport and died en route to a hospital, but they were still trying to confirm his identity.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it could not confirm the reports, and its intelligence agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

If confirmed, the case would be the highest-profile death under the Kim Jong-un regime since the execution of the brothers’ uncle, Jang Song-thaek, in December 2013.

Kim Jong-un has been trying to strengthen his grip on power in the face of growing international pressure over the North’s nuclear and missile programs.

The latest missile launch on Sunday brought UN Security Council condemnation.

South Korea’s national news agency Yonhap quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-nam was killed on Monday. The source gave no further details.

The 45-year-old man was poisoned by two unidentified female agents using poisoned needles at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, according to South Korean broadcaster TV Chosun.

The report, citing what it called multiple government sources, said the two women hailed a taxi and fled immediately afterwards.

In Malaysia, the police chief in charge of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali, told reporters that a Korean man in his forties was found sick at the airport on Monday.

Airport authorities rushed him to a hospital and he died on the way, the police chief said.

“We do not have any other details of this Korean man. We do not know his identity,” Abdul said.

Kim Jong-nam was once considered heir apparent, but fell out of favor with his father, Kim Jong-il, following an embarrassing botched attempt in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

He has since lived in virtual exile, mainly in Macau, although a 2014 report put him in Indonesia — sighted at an Italian restaurant run by a Japanese businessman in Jakarta — and he was said to be shuttling back and forth between Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and France.

Known as an advocate of reform in the North, he once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country’s dynastic power transfers.

He was reportedly close to Jang Song-thaek, once the North’s unofficial No. 2 and political mentor of Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam had been targeted in the past.

In October 2012 South Korean prosecutors said a North Korean detained as a spy had admitted involvement in a plot to stage a hit-and-run car accident in China in 2010 targeting him.

Kim Jong-nam was born from his father’s extra-marital relationship with Sung Hae-rim, a South Korean-born actress who died in Moscow.

Additional reporting by Reuters