UNITED STATES

Copies of lost art on display

A Massachusetts art museum is offering visitors a unique glimpse of the 13 masterpieces stolen more than a quarter century ago from the Gardner Museum in Boston. The exhibit opening today at the Mead Art Museum in Amherst is the work of San Francisco-based artist Kota Ezawa. According to the museum, the artist has recreated the stolen works through a series of drawings set in glowing light boxes, including cartoon-like versions of paintings by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Manet. The unusual exhibit also includes an animated version of the security camera tape from the Gardner Museum on the night before the US$500 million theft in March 1990 — which remains the largest unsolved art heist in US history.

CANADA

Immigrants fleeing US

Seidu Mohammed lost all his fingers to frostbite when he made a perilous trek in sub-zero temperatures to cross the border illegally into Canada. He is one of a small but growing number of immigrants risking the northern border crossing out of fear of being deported from the US. The US’ neighbor to the north is increasingly being seen as a haven for asylum seekers turned away by the US and some are willing to risk a walk across the border in dangerous cold and snow to get there. In Manitoba, on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota, authorities say the pace has quickened since Donald Trump became US president.

UNITED STATES

Al Jarreau dies aged 76

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion. His official Twitter account and Web site said he died early on Sunday. He was 76. Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly. The Wisconsin native has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s We’re in This Love Together. Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track We Are the World, and sang the theme to TV’s Moonlighting. He is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories — jazz, pop and R&B.

UNITED STATES

Passers-by catch art thief

Police say three witnesses helped nab a man who they say tried to steal five paintings from a Boston art gallery, including etchings by Pablo Picasso and Rembrandt. Boston University student Mackenzie Thompson said she and two other students were walking near the Galerie D’Orsay after the Super Bowl last week when they heard glass breaking. Thompson, of Shelton, Connecticut, said a man walked out with several paintings. The trio chased the man down, apprehended him and flagged down a police officer.

UNITED STATES

Rivera quits Yale position

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said he resigned from a voluntary position at Yale University after the school decided to change the name of a residential college that honors a slavery supporter. Rivera on Sunday said Twitter that he resigned as an associate fellow of Calhoun College. He said the position was an honor, “but intolerant insistence on political correctness is lame.” Calhoun College was named after 19th century alumnus and former US vice president John C. Calhoun, an ardent supporter of slavery. After years of debate, Yale on Saturday announced it is renaming the college after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper.