Adele sweeps Grammys, pays tribute to Beyonce

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Adele on Sunday triumphed once again at the Grammys with five awards for her latest blockbuster album of ballads, but she paid glowing tribute to her rival Beyonce, calling her an idol.

The English balladeer swept up the top prizes of the night at the music industry’s biggest night — album, record and song of the year.

Beyonce walked away with two trophies.

In a sentimental homage to late rock icon David Bowie, his final album, Blackstar, earned five awards, including four posthumous prizes for the singer.

Adele, who has stood by her winning style of heart-wrenching ballads, became the first act ever to sweep the three key categories in two different years.

She won record of the year, which recognizes overall song, and song of the year, which looks at songwriting, for her ubiquitous hit Hello and album of the year for 25.

Adele made a similar sweep in 2012 with her last album 21 — which remains the only album to have outsold 25 in the past decade.

Fighting back tears, Adele took the podium and paid tribute to Beyonce, who had led the night’s nominations with nine for her politically edgy Lemonade.

“My idol is Queen Bey and I adore you. You move my soul every day,” Adele said as she looked at Beyonce, who was making her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant with twins.

It was a happy ending to a night that included a major embarrassment as Adele — using an expletive that was cut from the television broadcast — insisted on starting over her tribute to late pop icon George Michael.

It was the second straight year of hiccups for Adele after a microphone fell on the piano during her Grammy performance a year ago.

Shortly afterward on Sunday, Metallica frontman James Hetfield discovered that his microphone was off as the band played with Lady Gaga — who transformed into a metalhead, dancing ferociously before stage-diving.

Beyonce won only for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade and best music video for Formation.

The video marked the most political statement of Beyonce’s career as she rallied behind the Black Lives Matter movement with imagery of police officers surrendering as if under arrest.

Reflecting her increasingly experimental side, Beyonce’s Grammy performance was a New Age-inspired celebration of motherhood.

She showed her exposed belly underneath a bra on a projection on stage — before the real-life 35-year-old singer took the stage with a golden crown and cape.

With hints of India and ancient Egypt, Beyonce sang two new songs as dozens of female dancers surrounded her with flowers and a spoken word incantation lauded the power of women.

Accepting one of her awards, Beyonce said Lemonade and the accompanying film were meant “to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history — to confront issues that make us uncomfortable.”

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves,” Beyonce said, in one of the night’s more subtle political comments.

The evening saw its most forceful statement as rapper Busta Rhymes took the stage with hip-hop pioneers A Tribe Called Quest and emerging artist Anderson Paak.