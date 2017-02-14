FEATURE: Book delves into bizarre 1960s cult

The Guardian

How do you make the leap from taking classes with a fashionable yoga teacher to accepting she is your spiritual master and Jesus Christ reborn? It seems far-fetched, but it is straight out of recent Australian history.

In 1960s Melbourne, Anne Hamilton-Byrne — a glamorous purveyor of yoga to bored, wealthy suburban mums — began to form a cult around herself, gathering her adult followers, who numbered perhaps 500 at its peak, into a close-knit community in the Dandenong Ranges, and maintaining a property at Lake Eildon for her “children.”

Those children — a passel of cherubic kids, many with dyed blond hair, and some of whom were adopted under suspicious circumstances — became the most resonant image of Hamilton-Byrne’s organization, The Family — originally named the Great White Brotherhood — when it entered the public consciousness.

However, their neat Von Trapp family appearance concealed a fearful existence.

“It’s a quantum leap, isn’t it,” says journalist Chris Johnston, coauthor of a new book on the group.

He says that the success of Hamilton-Byrne’s bizarre gambit, and her group’s unlikely 50-year-long existence, comes down to a “perfect storm of factors,” not least of which is the eruption of new age-style soul-searching into the id of Menzies-era Australia.

Hamilton-Byrne’s creed was a hodgepodge of world religions and miscellaneous esoterica — including UFOs — but hinged mostly on her personal charisma: Her sermons are unintelligible to the uninitiated.

She collected 10 percent of her followers’ incomes and amassed a fortune — including homes in Britain and New York — while encouraging them to engage in frauds, forgeries, spousal swaps and scam adoptions.

At her Lake Eildon property, Kai Lama, or “Uptop,” her enforcers, the fearsome “aunties,” kept her children under a strict and allegedly abusive regimen until 1987, when police raided the home and removed the kids.

“I think LSD helped,” says the book’s other author, documentarian Rosie Jones. “That was a really big part of the cult.”

One of Hamilton-Byrne’s important early acolytes was psychiatrist Howard Whitaker, a researcher in the use of psychedelics to treat mental illnesses, who helped funnel drugs to the group. The Family eventually staged a silent takeover of a private hospital in Kew, Victoria, where Whitaker worked.

Hamilton-Byrne herself supposedly kept a jar full of LSD blotters at her home in the hills and would personally guide her followers through their “trips,” thereby ensuring their acceptance of her divinity.

Johnston and Jones’ new book, The Family, is a companion to Jones’ feature documentary, which arrives in theaters on Feb. 23.

The pair have delved into the history of the cult, collecting testimonies from former acolytes and associates, as well as the police detectives who labored for years to defang its operations.

Their reporting sheds light on how Hamilton-Byrne managed to collect followers and keep them in thrall, and what has become of her cult today.

Jones hopes the book and film will provoke a new public discussion about the cult — not just recognition, and perhaps compensation, for its victims, but a reckoning on the part of the authorities that let it flourish.

“The really interesting thing about this group is that it wasn’t a bunch of hippies with flowers in their hair: They were middle class; they were highly intelligent; they were successful in their careers,” Jones says.