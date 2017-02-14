Australia warns of romance swindles on Valentine’s Day

AFP, SYDNEY

Love might be in the air on Feb. 14, but Saint Valentine’s Day is also peak time for scamming lonely hearts for money, an Australian government body warned yesterday.

Romance scams cost victims more money than any other form of cheating, with those aged 45 and older more likely to be stung, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

Social media, and particularly Facebook, are very popular with scammers seeking to contact targets.

Last year, 4,100 Australians contacted the commission’s Scamwatch service to report dating and romance swindles and losses of more than A$25 million (US$19 million) — the largest sum for any type of scam in Australia.

Reports of dating and romance scams increased by more than a third last year, the commission said, and the amount of money reported lost rose by about A$3 million compared with 2015.

“Romance scammers are getting increasingly manipulative, so if you are going online this Valentine’s Day to look for love, it’s absolutely vital that you’re able to recognize the warning signs,” commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said in a statement.

“Scammers create very believable profiles, including stealing the identities of real, trusted people. If you meet someone who seems too good to be true, do some research to see if they’re the real deal,” Rickard said.

She also warned against people who quickly express strong feelings.

Never provide your financial details or send funds to someone you have met online and run an image search to check the authenticity of any photographs, Scamwatch said.

People should be very wary if they are moved from a dating Web site, as scammers prefer to use private e-mails or the telephone to avoid detection, and should not share intimate photos or use webcams in an intimate setting, which can leave you open to blackmail, it added.