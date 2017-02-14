FEATURE: HK reels after billionaire’s disappearance

The Guardian

It has been more than two weeks since Xiao Jianhua (肖建華) last crossed the threshold of his luxury suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong.

For a billionaire — even one with a relatively low profile such as Xiao — to vanish would, in normal times, be alarming.

However, when the place he has been sucked into is the black hole of China’s security state, nerves have become increasingly rattled.

Xiao is renowned for his close relationships and business dealings with elite families, including relatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Many believed those connections made him untouchable.

His bolt hole at the Four Seasons — where suites can cost US$26,000 per month — and the relatively safe environs of Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system from China, were seen as affording extra protection.

Xiao also employed multiple security firms and surrounded himself with a squad of female bodyguards who were apparently known to wipe the sweat from his brow.

However, all that changed when he was seen being led away in a wheelchair by plainclothes Chinese security agents, his head covered by a sheet and taken across the border into China, possibly by boat to avoid immigration checks, according to a report in the New York Times.

As Hong Kong prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China, Xiao’s case, like the disappearance of five men linked to a Hong Kong publishing house and bookstore a little more than a year ago, highlights the erosion of promised freedoms and autonomy, and threatens to undermine the territory’s global reputation.

“There’s an increasing tendency of Hong Kong becoming more and more like just another Chinese city,” former Hong Kong chief secretary Anson Chan (陳方安) said. “How else can we compete as a global city other than holding on to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and rights and freedoms, particularly freedom of expressions and free flow of information?”

“These are Hong Kong’s strengths but every day we see an erosion of those strengths. The long arm of the mainland authorities reaches far and wide into Hong Kong,” she said.

Xiao is the 32nd-richest person in China, with a fortune of 40 billion yuan (US$5.81 billion). He has more than tripled his wealth since 2013 and many believe it is a low estimate anyway. He controls Tomorrow Group, which has stakes in real estate, insurance, banking, coal and cement firms.

His vast wealth might have been his downfall, with China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu (劉士餘) saying “there must be a plan to capture and bring capital market crocodiles back to the mainland.”

Beijing would not allow tycoons to “suck the blood of retail investors,” Liu Shiyu said at a meeting on Friday, without directly naming Xiao.

China’s stock markets experienced a politically embarrassing rout in 2015, erasing about US$5 trillion in stock value and severely denting the reputation of the country’s nascent markets.

Xiao helped Xi’s sister and brother-in-law dispose of assets after Bloomberg News reported on the wealth of the president’s family in 2012 and has invested in the same deals with other members of the political elite.

After Xiao was abducted, his wife filed a request for police assistance, but then tried to withdraw it and reportedly flew to Japan. While the Hong Kong police have said they are investigating the case, sources have described the case as far above their pay grade.