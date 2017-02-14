Chinese cities close poultry markets amid bird flu fears

AP, BEIJING

Several Chinese cities have shut down their poultry markets in the wake of a bird flu outbreak that has killed at least two dozen people this year across the nation.

Live poultry sales have been suspended in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province, as well as markets across the eastern province of Zhejiang, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, as authorities deal with dozens of new cases of H7N9 bird flu.

Nearly 300 markets and slaughterhouses were shut down in the southwestern Chinese city of Suining, where authorities are also cracking down on unauthorized poultry businesses.

Xinhua reported that 21 people in Jiangsu Province died last month after contracting H7N9. Hunan authorities have reported at least five deaths this year, and an infant girl has died in southwestern Yunnan Province.

A major H7N9 bird flu outbreak in humans first struck China in March 2013, killing more than 40 people and devastating the poultry industry. H7N9 is considered less virulent than the H5N1 strain, blamed by the WHO for hundreds of deaths worldwide over the past decade.

Most people infected with H7N9 are believed to contract it by touching infected poultry or entering contaminated areas, according to a WHO alert published last month. Experts do not believe the virus can be spread widely between humans, it added.

In Guangzhou, more than 30 percent of the live poultry markets were found to be contaminated with H7N9. Authorities have announced a three-day suspension of the poultry trade to try to contain the virus, media reports said.