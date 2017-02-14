Turkmenistan president wins new term

AFP, ASHGABAT

Turkmenistan’s reigning strongman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov bagged a new seven-year term, with nearly 98 percent of a weakly contested vote, electoral officials said yesterday, following a preliminary count.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums said at a press conference in the capital, Ashgabat, that turnout for the poll — in which eight men viewed as token opponents for Berdimuhamedov also competed — reached more than 97 percent.

Commission chief Gulmyrat Myradov did not even mention the shares of the vote gained on Sunday by the other candidates, but said: “Using this opportunity we would like to congratulate with all our hearts Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his electoral victory.”

Berdimuhamedov, 59, a former dentist and health minister, took power in 2006 after the death of the nation’s first president, Saparmurat Niyazov.

Casting his vote at a school in Ashgabat, Berdimuhamedov said the election would decide “the fate of the people for the coming seven years.”

“If I am elected then our policies aimed at improving the welfare of the people will continue,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Last year, Berdimuhamedov signed off on constitutional changes that paved the way for his lifelong rule by removing upper age limits for presidential candidates. Another change lengthened presidential terms from five to seven years. Voters in Ashgabat overwhelmingly said they were backing Berdimuhamedov.

“I voted for the first time and chose our president,” said Zokhra, an 18-year old student who was voting at her university.

“We are deciding our future,” Zokhra said, adding that she was handed one of Berdimuhamedov’s books and a bunch of flowers by officials after she cast her vote.

However, a number of people in and around the capital said they did not intend to vote, casting doubt on the official turnout figure. Taxi driver Sabir Rakhmanov said he could not participate because he is registered to vote in another region.

“I don’t think my vote would affect anything anyway,” he said. “The main thing is to have regular work. That’s something I would vote for.”

One-sided votes are typical in Central Asia, a Muslim-majority ex-Soviet region politically close to Russia and China, where reigning presidents are usually expected to die in power.

“These regimes have a logic of their own and they very much follow that logic,” said Annette Bohr, an associate fellow of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank.

Turkmenistan’s regime is “even more repressive and personalist” than those found in neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Bohr said.

“Berdimuhamedov is predictable in that he will do what he has to do in order to perpetuate that regime,” she added.

Like Turkmenistan’s first president, Niyazov, who renamed months after family members and wrote a “book of the soul” that was compulsory in schools, Berdimuhamedov has presided over a flowering leadership cult.

Both men are honored by golden statues in Ashgabat, where natural gas wealth is flaunted in lavish, grandiose white marble architecture, even as other parts of the nation suffer from poverty.

Berdimuhamedov is referred to by state media as the nation’s “protector” and has written a number of poems and songs, as well as books on tea, medicine and his beloved horses.

New York-based watchdog Human Rights Watch said ahead of the polls that Berdimuhamedov has taken “a few modest steps to reverse some of Niyazov’s damaging policies,” but has continued some of his “most serious abuses.”