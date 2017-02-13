Panama arrests Mossack Fonseca founders for graft

Reuters, PANAMA CITY

The two founders of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca were arrested on Saturday, the attorney general’s office said, after both were indicted on charges of money-laundering in a case allegedly tied to a wide-ranging corruption scandal in Brazil.

Firm founders Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca were detained because of the risk they might try to flee the country.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell told reporters on Saturday that the information collected so far “allegedly identifies the Panamanian firm as a criminal organization that is dedicated to hiding assets or money from suspicious origins.”

Mossack Fonseca is also at the center of a separate case known as the “Panama Papers,” which involved millions of documents stolen from the firm and leaked to the media in April last year.

Ramon Fonseca, a former presidential adviser, has previously denied that the firm had any connection to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, which has admitted to bribing officials in Panama and other countries to obtain government contracts in the region between 2010 and 2014.

“This investigation in principle is not related to Odebrecht, but to the Lava Jato case,” Porcell said, referring to the probe centered on Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras.

Following the arrests, Mossack Fonseca defense lawyer Elias Solano called the accusations against the firm’s founders “weak” and said he would challenge the evidence presented against his clients.

A source in the prosecutors’ office told reporters that an unidentified third lawyer with the firm had also been arrested, while a fourth faces an arrest warrant, but her whereabouts are unknown.