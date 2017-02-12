Volunteers form human chain to guide whales out of remote New Zealand bay

Reuters, SYDNEY

Whale rescuers in New Zealand yesterday linked arms in neck-deep water to try and prevent about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.

The incident, in the shallow muddy waters of Golden Bay at the northwest tip of the South Island, was New Zealand’s largest known whale stranding since 1985, when 450 of the animals were stranded in Auckland, and the third-largest on record.

A group of about 100 volunteers, supported by three boats, successfully turned the whales away from shore by blocking their path, conservation officials said in a statement.

By mid-afternoon, the whales had moved offshore and were being monitored by boat as the tide dropped.

“Emotionally, it’s quite stressful, because you can hear the whales calling, which is really quite strong,” one volunteer told broadcaster TVNZ.

Although about 100 whales stranded overnight were floated just after dawn, one-fifth of that number beached themselves again in the afternoon.

“These whales are not in good condition and will be euthanized to relieve their suffering,” the New Zealand Department of Conservation said in a statement.

Since a conservation worker spotted the whales washed ashore on Thursday evening, rescuers have spent two days pouring water over the beached whales to try and keep them cool, while waiting to catch high tides to carry them out to sea again.

Schoolchildren have sung to soothe the distressed animals.

The scale of the latest event “was a shock,” even for a country with the most whale strandings in the world, said Darren Grover of Project Jonah, a marine environmental group.

The precise cause was not known, although beached whales are not uncommon at Golden Bay, whose murky low-lying waters can confuse the marine mammals’ sonar, leaving them vulnerable to stranding when the tide ebbs, Project Jonah said.

Pilot whales are not listed as endangered, but little is known about their population in New Zealand waters.