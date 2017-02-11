Agencies

COSTA RICA

Taiwanese jailed over fins

A court in the western port city of Puntarenas has sentenced a Taiwanese businesswoman, surnamed Tseng, to six months in prison over a fishing haul of illegally hacked-off shark fins destined for sale abroad, officials and environmentalists said on Thursday. It was the first criminal sentence in the country against the practice of shark finning, which involves slicing off a shark’s fins before dropping the live fish back in the sea. starving or being eaten. Shark fins fetch a high price in Asia, where they are often used in soups served on special occasions. Tseng’s was “a historic sentence,” said Gladys Martinez, lawyer for the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense. Her case began in October 2011, when her fishing boat, the Wan Jia Men 88, was found with 151 sharks aboard. Their fins had been chopped off. She was initially acquitted in 2014, but the matter went to appeal, and the court this week found her responsible for damage to the nation’s natural resources.

EL SALVADOR

Prison measures extended

Lawmakers have extended for another year a series of extraordinary prison measures aimed at cracking down on criminal gangs. Thursday’s landslide vote in the 84-seat Legislative Assembly means the measures first put in place last year are to remain through April next year. The measures let prison authorities put jailed gang members in more strict isolation, and give them more power to limit illicit phone use by inmates and establish severe penalties for telecoms that do not cooperate to block cell signals near lockups. Authorities said that gang leaders often issue orders for killings, extortion and other crimes even from behind bars. They said the measures have helped rein in skyrocketing homicide and other crime rates. Opponents said they violate human rights.

FRANCE

Fillon should quit race: poll

Seven out of 10 voters want conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said yesterday, as a scandal over alleged “fake work” for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign. Fillon has apologized to the public over the way hundreds of thousands of US dollars in taxpayers’ money were paid to his wife, but has denied that the work was fake and has said he did nothing illegal. He has vowed to continue his campaign, despite losing his position as favorite to centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, and is contesting the legitimacy of an official investigation into the affair. The election is due to take place in April.

UNITED STATES

Shoppers wrangle deer

Pandemonium broke out at a southern Pennsylvania supermarket when a rogue deer smashed through its glass entrance and briefly ran amok. The doe burst into a Giant grocery store in the borough of Manchester on Monday, the York Daily Record reported. Once surprised shoppers figured out what the noise was, they worked together to wrangle the animal and force it outside. Robert Beck III, of Conewago Township, was in the store at the time with his wife. He said he heard a loud bang then people screaming: “Deer.” He caught a glimpse of the animal as it scampered toward the bakery section. “When I seen it, it was game on,” he said. An avid hunter, Beck grabbed the deer around its neck and forced it outside with help from two other men. The animal was in the store for about 50 seconds. “That’s like a rodeo record,” Beck said, adding: “I think she was scared from all those people.”