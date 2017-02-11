Peruvian judge orders arrest of ex-president Toledo

Reuters, LIMA

A judge on Thursday issued an international arrest warrant for former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo and said he should spend up to 18 months in jail while prosecutors investigate him for allegedly taking US$20 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA.

Peruvian Judge Richard Concepcion said evidence uncovered so far in a graft probe, including testimony from an Odebrecht executive and bank records, warranted putting Toledo in “preventive prison” while charges of influence peddling and money laundering were prepared.

In issuing an arrest warrant, Concepcion said Toledo appeared to have used the “high office of the presidency” to “make an illegal pact” to sell off a highway project that promised to integrate the region.

Toledo, who rose to power denouncing the corruption of his predecessor, has repeatedly denied taking bribes from Odebrecht.

The former president is believed to be abroad. He was in Paris for a meeting earlier in the week and is a visiting academic at Stanford University in California.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, lead prosecutor Hamilton Castro said.

Toledo “laughed at Peruvian society, he laughed at the expectations Peruvian society had for ... clean public work projects,” Castro told the court hearing into the prosecutor’s request for “preventive prison” for Toledo.

Toledo’s attorney, Heriberto Benitez, accused the judge of seeking “vengeance” and said he would appeal against the ruling.

“He can’t come back... I wouldn’t recommend it,” Benitez told reporters. “With judges like this, careful.”

The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who served as Toledo’s finance minister and prime minister a decade ago when the contracts were awarded, said that it would offer a reward for information leading to Toledo’s capture if he did not turn himself in.

Odebrecht has been at the center of a growing graft scandal in Latin America since admitting to doling out hundreds of millions of US dollars in bribes from Peru to Panama.

The revelation, made in US courts in December, threatens to implicate presidents and former presidents who once promoted the hydroelectric plants, highways and irrigation canals that Odebrecht has built in the past two decades.