China ending prisoner organ harvesting: WHO

AP, ROME

The WHO said China has taken steps to end its once-widespread practice of harvesting organs from executed prisoners, but added that it is impossible to know what is happening across the entire country.

At a Vatican conference on organ trafficking this week, a former top Chinese official said the country had stopped its unethical program, but critics remain unconvinced.

In an interview on Thursday, WHO adviser Jose Ramon Nunez Pena said he personally visited about 20 hospitals in China last year and believes the country has reformed.

However, he added that it was still possible that “there may still be hidden things going on.”

China has more than 1 million medical centers, although only 169 are authorized to do transplants.

Nunez Pena said he had seen data, including organ transplant registries, and was convinced the country was now shifting away from illegally harvesting organs.

“What is clear to me is that they’re changing, but in a country as huge as China, we can’t know everything,” he said.

Earlier this week, critics questioned China’s claims of reform and suggested that the WHO should be allowed to conduct surprise investigations and interview donors’ relatives.

The UN health agency has no authority to enter countries without their permission.

Haibo Wang, a member of China’s delegation to the conference, said that China should not be singled out for such treatment while other countries were not.

The head of the Chinese delegation, Huang Jiefu (黃潔夫), told the conference there had been an increase in both living and deceased voluntary organ donors following China’s crackdown on the illicit organ trade.

“It sounds a little hard to believe that China could have so quickly made this change to its organ donation program,” India-based George Institute for Global Health executive director Vivek Jha said.

He said China should provide the international transplant community with data to prove that its organs are no longer being illegally procured.

“It could be the case that China has changed,” he said. “The problem is we just have not seen the information to prove it.”

Tracking illegal organ activities is inherently difficult, Nunez Pena said, adding that countries with past problems such as India and Costa Rica appeared to have improved practices, but that officials could not be absolutely certain that was the case.

WHO officials were now focusing on other countries, such as Egypt and Sri Lanka, as worrisome centers of organ harvesting, he said.

Campbell Fraser, an organ trafficking researcher at Australia’s Griffith University, agreed that the trends over the past few years have shown a drop in the number of foreigners going to China for transplants and an increase of organ seekers heading to the Middle East.

At a news conference at the Chinese embassy in Italy following the two-day conference, Fraser said refugees — including Syrians, Somalians and Eritreans — sometimes resort to selling off a kidney to pay traffickers to get them or their families to Europe.

“Egypt is where the biggest problem is at the moment,” he said, adding that it has the best medical facilities in the region and can perform live donor surgeries.

He estimated that as many as 10 such illicit transplants could be happening per week, although he had no statistics and said he based his research largely on anecdotal information from recipients, law enforcement, doctors and even some organ “brokers.”