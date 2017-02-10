US eyes voting law boost

AP, CONCORD, New Hampshire

US lawmakers in states such as Arkansas, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Indiana a pushing to adopt or tighten requirements that voters show photo ID at polling stations, while there is a move in Iowa and New Hampshire to eliminate election day registration.

US President Donald Trump has said that as many as 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s presidential election.

He has called for an investigation, saying that voter rolls include dead people, non-citizens and people registered in multiple states.

Supporters say tougher measures are necessary to combat voter fraud and increase public confidence in elections, while critics of the restrictions say that they will affect poor people, minorities and students — all of whom tend to vote Democratic — as well as elderly people.

Many of the proposed laws became possible after the US Supreme Court in 2013 struck down a key provision of the federal Voting Rights Act that required certain states and counties to get approval from the US Department of Justice before changing their election laws.

Last year’s presidential election was the first without those protections, and voters in 14 states faced new restrictions on voting or registration.

Iowa Secretary of State spokesman Kevin Hall said voter ID legislation proposed there would provide for photo identification cards to anyone who needs one and would also update voting system technology.

“This is a commonsense approach just to protect the integrity of our election,” Hall said. “We want to make sure it’s secure and boost voter confidence as well.”

Proponents say the new measure would ensure that only people who truly live in the state can take part in elections, but critics say it could prevent college students from voting.