Mine closures non-negotiable: Philippine official

Reuters, MANILA

Philippine Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Regina Lopez yesterday said that her order to shut down mines operating in watersheds was non-negotiable and has the backing of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.

Lopez said her decision to shut down 23 of the country’s 41 mines and suspend five others was above-board, in response to claims made by a mining industry group that she side-stepped the proper processes.

“It’s totally in my right to close down the mines,” Lopez told a media briefing to address the controversy over her decision.

The mines to be closed account for half of nickel ore output by the world’s top supplier of the metal. Fifteen of the 23 mines are within watershed areas.

However, sources told reporters that a team that reviewed an audit of the country’s mines recommended suspension of operations and payment of fines for environmental violations, rather than closures.

“It would take a miracle to convince me to allow mining in watersheds. As far as I know it’s against the law. It’s against social justice, it’s against the constitution. He [Duterte] said ‘I agree there should be no mining in watersheds,’” said Lopez, a staunch environmentalist.

The miners can appeal her decision to the office of the president, Lopez said.

If the president upholds the closure, they can go to court, but they would have to halt their operations while the matter is decided, she added.

Mines ordered for closure include those run by Hinatuan Mining Corp, a unit of top Philippine nickel ore producer Nickel Asia Corp, and BenguetCorp Nickel Mines.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines is pressing the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources to release the audit that led to the closures.

“We are not just requesting for the mere summation of the audit results. We need the actual test results, which were used as bases for determining whether or not these mining firms have violated environmental regulations,” chamber chairman Artemio Disini said in a statement yesterday.

Lopez assured the group she would provide all the information it needed.