ANALYSIS: Emptying S Korea court offers president a lifeline

AFP, SEOUL

South Korean President Park Geun-hye is trying to run out the clock in her impeachment trial, analysts said, warning of a public uproar if her lawyers’ delaying tactics succeed.

Park was impeached by parliament in December over a corruption scandal that tapped into mounting economic and social frustrations and brought millions of people onto the streets in weekly protests.

The constitutional court in Seoul is deliberating whether to approve the impeachment, which would trigger new elections, or allow her to see out her five-year term.

Critics said Park’s lawyers have been stalling the process, filibustering and calling up irrelevant witnesses. Last month, her counsel threatened to resign en masse when the court allowed only 10 out of their requested 39 witnesses.

The delays could offer Park a political lifeline.

The court’s chief justice retired last week, leaving an empty red-backed chair at the end of the bench, and another judge is to step down at the end of her term in little over a month.

By law six votes — a two-thirds majority of the full nine-member bench — are needed to uphold the impeachment; however, many judges are sitting.

ALLEGIANCE

That effectively means that from March 14, Park will need the backing of only two justices to return to the presidential Blue House — and most have conservative political allegiances.

“For this reason, there are ample reasons for Park’s side to seek to delay the verdict as long as possible,” Yonsei University law professor Kim Jong-cheol said.

Park is accused of colluding with a longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to strong-arm donations worth tens of millions of US dollars from top firms to dubious foundations controlled by Choi.

The scandal has laid bare cozy ties between business and politics in South Korea and embroiled many of its leading companies, including the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung.

It has catalyzed intense frustrations in a competitive society, in areas ranging from education to jobs and incomes, and seen immense crowds throng central Seoul for candlelight protests demanding Park’s departure.

The court is holding as many as three hearings a week — an unprecedented pace — with sessions sometimes stretching late into the night. This week it agreed to hear from another eight defense witnesses, stretching the case out further.

Park’s chief lawyer, Lee Joong-hwan, has told journalists that the allegations must be verified “as throughly as possible.”

Two months was too short for an impeachment case, he said.

Another of Park’s lawyers indicated on his Facebook page that they believe time is on their side.

“As time passes by, the attackers’ supply lines will get outstretched and ultimately reach their limit,” wrote Son Beom-kyu. “Then the defenders can turn the tables on them.”

The court has previously overturned a parliamentary impeachment, that of liberal president Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.

SUPPORTERS

Park’s supporters were left bewildered when the crisis began, but have begun rallying, holding protests near the court and scattering leaflets describing the impeachment as a conspiracy spawned by pro-North Korea leftists.

The outgoing judges cannot not be replaced until after the impeachment process is complete, and analysts said Park appears to be pinning her hopes on some members’ allegiances.

Five of the eight judges — including the one who steps down next month — were recommended by either Park, her party, or a Supreme Court judge appointed by them. Two were recommended by opposition parties or their appointees, and one jointly.