Hundreds of S Korean artists sue Park

Reuters, SEOUL

Hundreds of artists yesterday sued South Korean President Park Geun-hye and former aides for trying to silence them with a blacklist of writers, actors and others critical of the scandal-plagued administration.

Park’s former presidential chief of staff and her culture minister have been charged with abuse of power for their role in drafting the blacklist in a corruption scandal that has gripped the country and led to Park’s impeachment in December.

Park and her aides violated the artists’ right to free speech and expression and their right to privacy by collecting personal information to use in drawing up the list, lawyers representing the group told reporters.

“We seek to resist the attempt to tame art and culture and to exercise free will to proclaim that past mistakes should not be repeated,” said Cho Young-sun, a member of the liberal Lawyers for a Democratic Society group representing the artists.

The practice harked back to the “dictatorship days” of Park’s father, Park Chung-hee, who ruled the country after taking power in a coup in 1961 until he was assassinated by his disgruntled spy chief in 1979, Cho said.

“Public servants and those who were aware of the existence of the blacklist must be held accountable,” he said.

The 461 artists, who include theater director Park Kun-hyung and novelist Hyun Ki-young, are initially seeking 1 million won (US$873) in damages each.

The legal system does not allow for punitive damage awards and rulings in civil suits are small compared to those in other countries.