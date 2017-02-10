FEATURE: Censorship haunts South Korea artists

AFP, SEOUL

When a documentary opened on the deep sea divers who retrieved about 300 bodies, mostly schoolchildren, from a South Korean ferry disaster, tickets sold out — but it played to half-empty cinemas.

There was no indication at the time, but Diving Bell — about the controversial 2014 sinking of the Sewol — was a victim of the sprawling corruption and power abuse scandal that has brought millions of people onto the streets and seen South Korean President Park Geun-hye impeached.

The film’s distributor, Kim Il-kwon, was one of thousands of artists secretly blacklisted by the conservative government for voicing “left-wing” thoughts — meaning criticism of the authorities.

“I was so surprised” by the vacant seats, he said. “The movie was the talk of the town and many people had showed interest before its release.”

The explanation emerged last month, when former South Korean minister of culture Cho Yoon-sun was arrested over accusations including ordering bulk ticket purchases in a bid to prevent the public seeing Diving Bell.

The government blacklist was aimed at starving artists of official subsidies and private funding and placing them under state surveillance, prosecutors probing the wider scandal said.

Its existence has sent shivers across the nation’s filmmakers, who say it took a devastating toll on the freedom of expression that helped transform what was once an army-ruled backwater into a celebrated cultural powerhouse.

South Korea is now democratic, but many describe the cultural landscape under Park as reminiscent of the 1961 to 1979 reign of her own father, the late dictator Park Chung-hee, who imposed ruthless censorship on the arts.

South Korea’s vibrant entertainment industry has since taken Asia by storm, with its TV dramas, films and stars enjoying avid followings in the past decade, and its Busan International Film Festival hailed as Asia’s top cinematic event.

Cho and former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon on Tuesday were both indicted for abuse of power and coercion over the blacklist, along with two of the impeached president’s former aides.

The list of nearly 10,000 artists in film, theater, dance, music, fine arts and literature reads like a Who’s Who of Seoul’s art scene. They include novelist Han Kang, winner of last year’s Man Booker International Prize, and film director Park Chan-wook, whose Oldboy took the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004.

Many had voiced support for opposition parties, or criticized the president, such as over the botched Sewol rescue efforts — and some simply expressed support for the victims’ families.

State backing for Kim’s niche distribution firm, Cinema Dal, ended after Diving Bell, he said, and he had had to let three of his seven staff go.

“Officials told me directly that there would be no government support once I distribute Diving Bell,” Kim said.

Several employees discovered that their phone records had been tapped by police and intelligence authorities, he added.

“I’ve been in this business for over two decades but never seen anything like this,” Kim said. “It’s truly frightening.”

The Busan film festival screened Diving Bell in 2014, and has since seen an unprecedented cut in state funding and a flurry of official probes, with the director’s contract not renewed. Many suspect political motivations.

“We have gone through so many indescribable ordeals for past two years ... now we know why,” current film festival codirector Kang Soo-yeon said in a statement last month.