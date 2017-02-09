China invites British PM to new Silk Road summit

Reuters, BEIJING and LONDON

China has invited British Prime Minister Theresa May to attend a major summit in May on its “One Belt, One Road” initiative to build a new Silk Road, diplomatic sources said, as London said she would visit China this year.

“One Belt, One Road” is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) landmark program to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa and Europe.

China has dedicated US$40 billion to a Silk Road Fund and the idea was the driving force behind the establishment of the US$50 billion China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

China has so far given few details about who will attend the summit, to be held in Beijing.

Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) told the China Daily last week that leaders from about 20 countries have confirmed their participation, representing Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America, though he did not give names.

One Beijing-based diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the invite list said that May was among the leaders who had been invited.

“China is choosing the countries it sees as friends and who will be most influential in promoting ‘One Belt, One Road,’” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Two other diplomatic sources confirmed May was on the invite list.

“It’s China’s most important diplomatic event of the year,” one of the sources said.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) said plans for the summit were proceeding smoothly and that details of the participants would be announced at a later date.

“China welcomes Prime Minister May to visit China at the appropriate time,” Lu told a daily news briefing.

Sri Lanka has already confirmed its prime minister would attend, and China said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending.

Speaking in London, May’s aides confirmed she would visit China this year to discuss trade ties, the latest in a series of foreign trips to cement relations with major powers as she negotiates Britain’s divorce from the EU.

May’s aides gave few details about the trip, but she is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support before launching Brexit talks, which are set to be among the most complicated Britain has ever undertaken.

“It would be a renewed expression of the close relationship between Britain and China, something that you have seen obviously develop over the past few years,” May’s spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

“I would imagine that trade would form some part of the discussions that we have,” he said.