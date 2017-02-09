Both sides will lose from conflict with US: Beijing

AFP, SYDNEY

Beijing has played down the prospects of conflict with the US over the South China Sea in the wake of aggressive rhetoric by US President Donald Trump’s administration, saying both sides would lose.

China asserts sovereignty over almost all of the resource-rich region despite rival claims from Southeast Asian neighbors and has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

The islands are considered a potential flashpoint and recent comments from White House spokesman Sean Spicer and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have raised the temperature.

However, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on a visit to Australia that war would benefit no one.

“For any sober-minded politician, they clearly recognize that there cannot be conflict between China and the United States,” Wang said in Canberra through an interpreter late on Tuesday, Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported.

“Both will lose and both sides cannot afford that,” Wang added.

Spicer last month said that the US “is going to make sure we protect our interests” in the South China Sea, while Tillerson said that Beijing’s access to the islands might be blocked — raising the prospect of a military confrontation.

Wang said the US-China relationship had defied “all sorts of difficulties” over decades and pointed to more recent statements by US Secretary of Defense James Mattis that it was important to give priority to diplomatic efforts, ABC said.

On a trip to Japan last week, Mattis said Beijing “has shredded the trust” of regional countries with the military fortification of islands it controls, but balanced the message with a call for disputes to be settled through arbitration and diplomacy.

After scheduled strategic dialogue talks with Wang, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop yesterday said that Beijing was keen for a close relationship with the Trump government.

“Beijing certainly welcomes a deep engagement with the United States,” she told Sky News.

“They are looking forward to an era of cooperation, they see opportunity with the new administration to deepen the connections and as he [Wang] said, the United States and China have too much to lose for there to be conflict between them,” she said.

“My impression was that China is looking forward to engaging positively with the United States,” she added.

Under former US president Barack Obama’s administration, Washington insisted it was neutral on the question of sovereignty over the South China Sea islets, reefs and shoals.

However, while calling for the dispute to be resolved under international law, the US supported freedom of navigation by sending naval patrols through Chinese-claimed waters in a move supported by Canberra.

“We did discuss the South China Sea,” Bishop said. “China is now deeply engaged in negotiations, discussions, consultations with the other claimants.”

“Hopefully we’ll continue to see both sides working very hard for peace and prosperity in our region,” she said.

China’s island-building program in the South China Sea has irked neighbors — many of whom also have claims to parts of the sea — and caused global concern.

Bishop urged Beijing to “play a responsible role, committed to the international rules-based order which has provided so much opportunity for peace, prosperity and stability” in its dealings in the South China Sea.