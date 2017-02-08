Agencies

FRANCE

Sarkozy said to face trial

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial over the allegedly fraudulent financing of his doomed 2012 bid for re-election, a legal source said yesterday. The prosecution claims Sarkozy greatly exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros (US$24 million) by using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion. The source said one of two judges in charge of the case, Serge Tournaire, had decided on Friday that the case should go to trial after the failure of Sarkozy’s legal efforts to prevent it in December. Bygmalion executives from the company have acknowledged the existence of fraud and false accounting and the trial will focus on whether Sarkozy himself was aware or taking decisions about it.

INDIA

Nobel winner’s home robbed

Thieves broke into the New Delhi home of 2014 Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi and stole a replica of his prize medal, police said yesterday. “We have launched an investigation to nab the culprits,” New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baniya said. Other gifts and certificates besides the replica were also stolen, said Rakesh Senger, director of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the movement started by the children’s rights activist, who is traveling overseas to attend a conference. He could not immediately be reached for comment. Satyarthi’s Nobel medal has been on display in a museum at the palace of President Pranab Mukherjee, after the laureate decided to dedicate the medal to the nation in 2015.

INDIA

Court declares victims dead

Three fishermen believed to be the first victims of the Mumbai attacks have been declared dead by the civil court in the western state of Gujarat — more than eight years after the assault that killed more than 160 people. The ruling means the men’s families can finally be granted death certificates for their loved ones, whose bodies were never found. Five fishermen were aboard a trawler off the coast of Gujarat in November 2008 when it was hijacked by gunmen later identified as the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks. The captain was found dead inside the trawler, but the bodies of the four others were never located.

MYANMAR

Monk found with meth stash

A Buddhist monk has been arrested after authorities found more than 4 million methamphetamine pills in his car and in his monastery. Police officer Maung Maung Yin said the monk was stopped on Sunday as he drove in northern Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh. Authorities had been tipped off that the monk was carrying an illegal haul. Yin said an anti-drug task force found 400,000 pills in the monk’s car. A subsequent search of his monastery turned up 4.2 million pills along with a grenade and ammunition. Police were still questioning him yesterday.

UNITED STATES

Naked man steals taxi

A naked man stole a taxi and recklessly drove through a crowded park in a posh section of Philadelphia, police said. The man attacked a woman who was getting out of a cab on Monday afternoon, they said. The taxi driver said that when he got out to help the woman, the man undressed and stole his cab. The suspect drove through Rittenhouse Square, hit three parked cars and crashed into a curb before being apprehended. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. The woman who was attacked is recovering, police said.