FEATURE: Sexual assault is a hidden menace for aid workers

Thomson Reuters Foundation, GENEVA, Switzerland

When aid worker Megan Nobert took up a humanitarian posting in war-torn South Sudan, she knew she would be stepping into the firing line.

She had training to prepare her for gunfire, road ambushes and kidnap. However, she did not expect the danger to come from within her own ranks.

“It still scares me to know what has been done to my body without my consent,” the 30-year-old Canadian said, wrapping her hands around a mug of warm tea. “I think about the cocktail of drugs put into my drink and I wonder what the long-term impact could be.”

Nobert, an international human rights lawyer with expertise in sexual and gender-based assault, had moved to Bentiu, South Sudan, in January 2015 to work on a UN peacekeeping base.

It was there, only a month after arriving, that her drink was spiked with a mixture of potentially lethal substances, including morphine and codeine, she said. She was then raped by her colleague, another international staff member.

“Drugs are very common in the humanitarian sector,” said Nobert, who moved to Geneva a few months ago to campaign on the issue of sexual violence in the aid sector. “In South Sudan, for example, it’s incredibly easy to walk into a local pharmacy, buy a load of drugs and mix them together into a makeshift date rape drug.”

According to the latest statistics gathered by Nobert’s campaign group, Report the Abuse, 54 percent of incidents of sexual assault and abuse against expatriate aid workers are carried out by their international colleagues.

Catherine Plumridge, a security adviser, said living in close quarters and in often unstable environments can make humanitarian workers more vulnerable to sexual attacks.

“In the field, you don’t have a choice. Your world is very limited,” she said. “You live together, you work together, you socialize together. In theory, that should create a stronger community, but it seems to be the opposite that’s happening.”

Cases like Nobert’s are not uncommon.

The Headington Institute in California estimates at least 1 percent to 2 percent of aid workers have experienced sexual assault during their humanitarian career.

The beating and gang rape of civilians, including aid workers, in a rampage by South Sudanese government troops at the Hotel Terrain in the capital, Juba, in July last year has thrown light on the dangers, but more needs to be done, officials said.

“We keep appealing, but unfortunately these incidents continue to happen,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Geneva-based spokesman Babar Baloch said. “Aid workers need the guarantee of their safety. We continue to ask for humanitarian law to be respected.”

Without proper reporting mechanisms, victims of sexual violence are often unwilling to speak out. Many fear retaliation, with figures from Report the Abuse showing that 24 percent of those who report abuse are attacked again.

“If there was even a rumor of a kidnapping or killing, it was reported, but if there was a rumor of sexual violence, it was hush-hush,” Nobert said.

Attitudes to women in some conservative societies where aid workers operate might make reporting sex attacks more difficult.

“We have had staff report an incident to law enforcement and they have been prosecuted for adultery or extramarital sex, or they have been raped again by local law enforcement,” Plumridge said.