Block ‘racist’ Trump, UK speaker says

US President Donald Trump is unfit to address lawmakers, British Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said, adding that he would refuse to invite the US leader to speak at Westminster because of parliament’s long-held opposition “to racism and to sexism.”

Bercow warned that the opportunity to speak in the prestigious Westminster Hall during a state visit “is not an automatic right, it is an earned honor” in an extraordinary intervention that divided lawmakers and annoyed No. 10 Downing Street.

The unprecedented step caused many lawmakers to pour praise on Bercow, but also triggered an angry response in parts of government, with ministers privately claiming that he had overstepped the mark.

Senior figures accused the speaker of grandstanding — while his counterpart in the British House of Lords, Lord Fowler, was understood to be irritated by the unexpected statement.

Bercow, whose role is nonpolitical, told lawmakers that he did not have the power to block the state visit invitation extended to Trump by British Prime Minister Theresa May, but made clear that he would use his authority to prevent what is considered one of the high points of the official trip.

The speaker made clear that he was always against the idea of Trump making a speech in the same hall that then-US president Barack Obama did in 2012, but said recent policies had made him even more determined to block the move.

“After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall,” Bercow told lawmakers, who were visibly shocked by his comments. “I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump.”

In a raised voice, he added: “I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.”

Bercow’s intervention is hugely significant because of the process by which a dignitary is invited to speak.

Officials made clear that a government request to invite a head of state would be sent to Bercow and Fowler, who both have to agree to it. The lord great chamberlain, who represents the queen, is then consulted.

His unexpectedly strong response shocked ministers and Downing Street officials who have been working hard to build ties with the new US president, including through the recent visit in which Trump grasped hold of the prime minister’s hand.

May has also offered to be a “bridge” to Trump for EU leaders, in a bid to make the most of the Atlantic alliance, which is seen as increasingly important by advisers following the Brexit vote.

“Bercow better make sure of the president’s plan before he shoots off like this. The clear indications are that the White House are not even planning to address both houses of parliament,” one government source said.

The mood in Downing Street was said to be mild annoyance with the speaker, with some questioning “if there is anything else that has never been proposed to which he would like to object.”

Bercow was responding to a point of order by Labour lawmaker Stephen Doughty, whose early-day motion calling on officials to withhold permission for an address to Westminster Hall was signed by 163 colleagues.

Doughty said he had informed the speaker about the fact that he would raise the issue, in a standard courtesy, but was shocked by the strength of response.