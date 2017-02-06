Trump travel ban ignites protests around the world

AFP, NEW YORK

From London and Paris to New York and Washington, thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday in US and European cities, as well as Hong Kong, to protest US President Donald Trump’s travel ban amid a fierce legal battle over the order.

The biggest demonstration by far took place in London, where an estimated 10,000 people turned out, chanting “Theresa May, shame on you” to denounce the British prime minister’s support for the new US leader.

Brandishing placards declaring “No to scapegoating Muslims” and “Socialism not Trumpism,” the protesters moved from the US embassy toward May’s Downing Street office.

In an executive order issued on Jan. 27, Trump slapped a blanket ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — barring their entry to the US for 90 days.

Refugees were also barred from entry for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were blocked indefinitely.

On Friday, a US federal judge suspended the ban, a move which Trump — who took office on Jan. 20 — condemned and vowed to fight.

Late on Saturday, the US Department of Justice filed a motion to appeal the judge’s order, although the legal brief detailing its arguments has yet to come.

About 3,000 people demonstrated in New York, Trump’s hometown, where protests against him take place almost daily.

Protesters gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement in New York’s Greenwich Village, to show support for Muslims and others affected by Trump’s immigration order.

Democratic Senate minority leader Charles Schumer led the crowd — which carried rainbow flags and US flags — in chants of “Dump Trump.”

In Washington, hundreds marched from the White House to Capitol Hill to show their solidarity.

“Donald, Donald can’t you see, we don’t want you in DC,” chanted the demonstrators in the largely Democratic-leaning US capital.

Many waved homemade signs with slogans like “Love knows no borders” and “Will swap Trump for 1,000 refugees.”

“I was born and raised here and for the first time in my life, I don’t feel safe,” said Abu Bakkar, 26, whose parents are originally from Pakistan.

The US Department of Defense consultant said the new president “has revealed hate that’s been underground for so long. He has divided one of the greatest countries in the world.”

In Britain, more than 1.8 million people signed a petition saying Trump should not be afforded a formal state visit because it would embarrass Queen Elizabeth II.

“We’re going to bring this capital to a halt on the day he comes over. We are going to make it impossible for him to have a state visit,” Stop the War Coalition vice-chair Chris Nineham told reporters.

The Guardian newspaper said about 10,000 people attended the London protest, while organizers claimed 40,000.

Elsewhere in Europe, about 1,000 people turned out in both Paris and Berlin, while smaller gatherings of several hundred people took place in provincial British cities including Manchester and Birmingham.

“We are here to say we don’t accept hate,” said 20-year-old Michael Jacobs, an American who co-organized the Paris rally, surrounded by signs saying “Refugees are welcome!”

On Saturday evening, at least 2,000 people marched near Trump’s Florida golf club as the president and US First Lady Melania Trump attended a Red Cross gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate.