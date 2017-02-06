Indonesia takes aim at hardliners behind protests

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesia is moving to rein in a notorious hardline Muslim group which spearheaded protests against Jakarta’s Christian governor, but experts warn it will be tough to bring to heel a network with close ties to the establishment.

The Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) has in recent years become the face of hardline Islam in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, growing in influence despite being a fringe organization whose extreme views are rejected by most Indonesians.

The group has raided bars selling alcohol during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, forced the cancelation of a concert by Lady Gaga with noisy protests and led demonstrations against the Miss World beauty pageant when it came to Indonesia.

Led by firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab, the FPI helped organize recent mass rallies — which attracted conservative and moderate Muslims — against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian who is on trial for allegedly insulting Islam.

The protest movement against Purnama — accused of insulting the Koran while campaigning for re-election — propelled the hardliners from being a marginal group to the center of national politics, alarming observers and some in the government.

Now authorities are seeking to put the muzzle back on the radicals, with police stepping up an investigation into Shihab in a move seen as supported by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his administration.

“This is unprecedented, it is the first time that the president and the government is openly challenging this Islamist group,” said Tobias Basuki, a Jakarta-based analyst from the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Last week police named the cleric a suspect for allegedly defaming independent Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, and the state ideology in a speech several years ago, meaning authorities believe there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Basuki said successive governments had shied away from cracking down for fear of being accused of attacking Islam, but the current administration decided to “make a stand” as concerns mounted about the hardliners’ influence.

The radicals have reacted angrily. Hundreds have rallied in support of Shihab — who has served two short jail terms — whenever he is hauled in for police questioning.

Authorities “want to stifle an Islamic people’s movement, which is demanding justice against a blasphemer,” FPI spokesman Slamet Maarif told reporters.

While they often hit the headlines with their colorful, noisy protests, the FPI does not have a huge following in the country. The group claims to have 4 million members, but Ian Wilson, an expert on the FPI from Australia’s Murdoch University, estimated the figure at a maximum of 200,000.

That is a fraction of the tens of millions who are members of Indonesia’s two major, moderate Muslim organizations, Nahdlatul Ulama and the Muhammadiyah.

However, efforts to tackle the FPI are complicated by its long history of links to some members of the establishment, who have in the past used the group to carry out their dirty work, progressive Muslim advocate Guntur Romli said.

“Some in the bureaucracy and opportunistic politicians like the group as they can be used as a weapon, while claiming to act in the name of Islam,” said Romli, who is also a member of Purnama’s election campaign team.