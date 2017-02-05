Romanian ombudsman challenges decree

Reuters, BUCHAREST

Romania’s ombudsman has challenged in the nation’s Constitutional Court a Cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalizing some graft offenses, in an apparent watering down of an anti-corruption drive that sparked mass protests and international condemnation.

The decree would decriminalize abuse-of-power offenses in which the sums do not exceed 200,000 lei (US$48,000), potentially scuttling an ongoing trial of the governing Social Democrat party chief and benefiting dozens of other public officials.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Bucharest and 70 other cities and towns across Romania on Friday in the fourth day of nationwide, peaceful protests in which people have demanded an immediate halt to the legislation.

“Repeal it, repeal it,” “Corruption kills,” read banners carried by demonstrators in Bucharest’s main square in front of the government building, many waving the national red, yellow and blue flag.

About 120,000 gathered in Bucharest alone, according to riot police, and overall about 300,000 protested around the country and in several western European capitals.

The government has firmly rejected calls to rescind the decree, though cracks in Cabinet unity emerged on Thursday with the resignation of a minister and a call from a vice-president of the ruling party for the measure to be withdrawn.

Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea’s move echoed a plea from the Black Sea state’s general prosecutor and added to a challenge by the council of magistrates to the top court and by center-right Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Romanian General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar on Friday said he welcomed the challenge and that his office had its own case before the court of appeals.

The court of appeals could suspend enforcement of the decree as it can rule on the legality of such measures, experts say.

The government adopted the measure in an emergency procedure late on Tuesday, saying this was needed to align ex-communist Romania with a EU legal directive to member states that aims “to consolidate some aspects of presumption of innocence and the right to be present at trials.”