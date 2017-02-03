Agencies

UNITED STATES

AI beats top poker players

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made history by beating humans in poker for the first time, the last remaining game in which humans had managed to maintain the upper hand. Libratus, an AI built by Carnegie Mellon University, racked up more than US$1.7 million in chips against four of the top professional poker players in the world in a 20-day marathon poker tournament that ended on Tuesday in Philadelphia. “The best AI’s ability to do strategic reasoning with imperfect information has now surpassed that of the best humans,” computer science professor Tuomas Sandholm, who created Libratus with doctoral student Noam Brown, said on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

Bobcat Ollie returns to zoo

After an elusive feline from Washington’s National Zoological Park triggered a three-day cat hunt — and an online sensation — Ollie the bobcat on Wednesday ventured home on her own terms. The seven-year-old, 12kg female went missing early on Monday from her enclosure in the capital, apparently after slipping through a hole in the fencing. Ollie ultimately turned up near the zoo’s birdhouse, where keepers successfully captured her and took her for a checkup with veterinarians. “We’re just over the moon happy,” said Craig Saffoe, curator of big cats at the zoo. “I think she was ready to come home.” A team of zookeepers, police officers and animal rescue workers had deemed their search futile just hours earlier.

MEXICO

Police find bodies of six men

Police found the bodies of six men reportedly kidnapped by an armed gang in the southern state of Guerrero, state prosecutor Xavier Olea said on Wednesday. Two women who were kidnapped along with the six men were released alive, Olea said, but added that the women “are in a state of shock, they are very afraid” and had not yet spoken to investigators. The kidnappings were reported Monday, Olea said, adding that the bodies were apparently found on Tuesday in a rural mountain community north of Acapulco, an area that has been the scene of turf battles involving drug gangs and vigilante “community police” forces.

SLOVAKIA

Fico unveils anti-terror unit

Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday unveiled a special police unit to fight extremism, warning about the rise of fascism in Europe and Slovakia. The 125-strong unit is to investigate crimes related to support and funding of terrorism and extremism, hate crimes and hate speech, both online and off-line, the police said. In an electoral shock, the far-right People’s Party-Our Slovakia last year entered parliament for the first time after winning 8 percent of the vote in a March election. The party openly admires Jozef Tiso, leader of the 1939-1945 Nazi puppet state who allowed tens of thousands of Slovak Jews to be deported to Nazi death camps.

NIGERIA

Lagos restores death penalty

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed a law authorizing the death penalty for anyone convicted in a kidnapping where the victim dies, saying it would help halt a spate of abductions for ransom. The central government signed a moratorium to stop executions seven years ago, but that has been breached in Edo State, where three men convicted of armed robbery were hanged in December last year and four convicted criminals were hanged in 2013.