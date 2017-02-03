FEATURE: Ex-pimp helps trafficked women build new HK life

Thomson Reuters Foundation, HONG KONG

Pimp-turned-do-gooder Kaushic Biswas has swapped the brothel for the kitchen and is teaching the sort of women he once exploited how to cook their way out of sex trafficking.

It is a total change from his Mumbai life back in the 1990s, when Biswas earned big money as a pimp, managing and selling women for sex after they had been trafficked into prostitution.

“Every night I broke down and cried. I cried because I was part of the exploitation,” Biswas said.

Biswas was a trained chef whose life took a bad turn in 1991 and has now come full circle.

He says he wants to help victims of trafficking, the sort of women he once sold for sex to be abused by the wealthy clients he calls “johns.”

“Sometimes they forced me to watch,” he said.

Born in Calcutta, India, Biswas trained as a chef then worked in top hotels. However, aged 21, he changed tack, discovered the underworld of Mumbai’s discos and worked for 18 months hooking up women with wealthy clients, many from the Middle East.

“I was lost and needed money to survive. I knew I wasn’t supposed to do this,” he said. “Many of these ladies cried with me. They were drinking, some of them took drugs. Drinking was like drinking water for them.”

Something had to change. So Biswas bought a plane ticket to Thailand to escape Mumbai, working once more as a chef, first in a five-star hotel in Thailand, next under his mentor in Hong Kong.

It was here that Biswas feels he found his true calling.

Biswas said he found solace in a church and joined fellow believers, setting up an outreach post in Chungking Mansion, home to some of the cheapest housing in the city.

He reached hundreds of drug addicts, dealers and refugees.

“We hope to train bar girls who want to leave the industry,” Biswas said. “I’m a chef. That’s my gift. [I want to] use it. Whether it’s with prostitutes, drug addicts or refugees.”

Taste of Hope — a social enterprise launched in June last year with church help — offers free cooking classes and trains some of Hong Kong’s most vulnerable people in how to run a small business.

There was no mention of God in the classes attended by Thomson Reuters, and Biswas instead used his kitchen skills and background in the sex trade to connect with the trainee chefs.

“Job training provides skills and alternatives so that [trafficking survivors] do not fall prey to economic pressures, but more importantly, it helps rebuild their values and identities,” said Sandy Wong (黃幸怡), chair of the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee of Hong Kong Federation of Women Lawyers.

About 340,000 migrant women, mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia, work as domestic helpers in Hong Kong, according to a US government Trafficking in Persons report.

Some employment agencies charge excessive placement fees or issue fraudulent debt contracts above the legal limit in Hong Kong, leading to debt bondage, the report said.

Traffickers trick women from the Philippines and Thailand to work in prostitution in bars, then wield control through crushing debt repayments and by withholding passports.

In June last year, Biswas began the three-month cooking course in partnership with Harmony Baptist Church in the red-light area of Wanchai with a mission to reach trafficking victims.

Once a week, Biswas and his coworker, Preston Hartwick, teach Indian cooking to about six to eight women, including victims of debt bondage and sex trafficking.