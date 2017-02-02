Agencies

UNITED STATES

Pipeline nearing approval

The Dakota Access pipeline is in the final process of getting approvals to complete construction across the Missouri River, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said. The acting secretary of the army has directed the army corps of engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to finish the pipeline, said Don Canton, spokesman for Hoeven. The easement “isn’t quite issued yet, but they plan to approve it” within days, he added. Jan Hasselman, a lawyer representing the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, cautioned in an e-mail that the battle was not over. “People are jumping the gun, no easement has been issued,” he said, adding that he had confirmed that with the Department of Justice.

WEST BANK

Officers brace for eviction

Israeli forces and West Bank settlers yesterday braced for the looming evacuation of an outpost slated for destruction. The military issued eviction orders the day before telling residents to evacuate Amona within 48 hours and blocked roads leading to the outpost. It was unclear when that deadline expires. Thousands of soldiers and police gathered around Amona early yesterday morning. A few dozen settlers set fire to tires at the entrance to the outpost and threw stones at Israeli forces. The Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished.

UNITED STATES

Vitiello to lead border patrol

A career border patrol official who was backed by the agents’ union was on Tuesday named chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure. Customs and Border Protection said Ronald Vitiello was appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the nation’s border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current 20,000. The National Border Patrol Council — an early and outspoken backer of Trump’s presidential bid — openly supported Vitiello for the job and pushed for the ouster of his predecessor, Mark Morgan, who resigned on Thursday last week at the request of the new administration.

AUSTRALIA

PM not clear on US pledge

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps would be resettled in the US after President Donald Trump’s administration said “extreme vetting” would be used to check their cases. Turnbull said that Trump had agreed during a weekend telephone conversation to keep a promise by the former US administration to resettle an undisclosed number of mostly Muslim refugees. Canberra has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed in the impoverished nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

AFGHANISTAN

Fatalities soar: US report

The death rate among Afghan security forces soared last year, as the Kabul government’s overall control of the nation dropped significantly, a report by the US government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said yesterday. The report said that 6,785 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed between Jan. 1 and Nov. 12 last year, with another 11,777 wounded. That is an increase of about 35 percent from all of 2015, when about 5,000 security forces were killed. Afghan police and army units took over from NATO the task of providing security for the nation in 2015.